Team News: Man United vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 12:30

Seeking to win a fourth Premier League game in a row under interim boss Michael Carrick, Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils beat Fulham 3-2 on home soil last weekend, while Spurs came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Mason Mount (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

SPURS

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Kevin Danso (toe)

Doubtful: Djed Spence (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke