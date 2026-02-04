Wednesday's Scottish Premiership predictions and previews including Rangers vs. Kilmarnock, Aberdeen vs. Celtic

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Feb 2026 00:01

Today's Scottish Premiership predictions include relegation-threatened Dundee against European hopefuls Motherwell, Hibernian hosting Dundee United, newly-promoted Livingston and Falkirk coming face to face and title challengers Rangers and Celtic clashing with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen respectively.

Dundee and Motherwell meet at Dens Park on Wednesday evening, with the hosts glancing precariously over their shoulders at the relegation picture, while the visitors continue to strive for European qualification next term.

The fourth-placed away side arrive in fine form, knowing that a victory could tighten an already congested race near the right end of the Scottish Premiership table.

We say: Dundee 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell’s defensive solidity and Maswanhise’s form at the sharp end look a cut above, while Dundee’s dismal form in front of goal and propensity for leakiness at the back are likely to be their undoing.

Hibernian will aim to return to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Dundee United on Wednesday night.

The hosts are fifth in the table with 36 points from 24 games, while the visitors are eighth in the standings with 25 points from 23 fixtures.

We say: Hibernian 2-1 Dundee United

Hibernian may be winless in their last three, but they were impressive against Rangers at the weekend, and with Dundee United suffering three straight defeats in the build up to this game, we are backing the hosts to win here.

The two newly-promoted sides will come together in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday when Livingston host Falkirk.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with just 11 points from 24 games, while the visitors are sixth in the table with 33 points from 24 fixtures.

We say: Livingston 0-2 Falkirk

Although Falkirk have a lacklustre record in this fixture, Livingston are enduring a disastrous campaign, leading us to expect an away win on Wednesday.

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table come together on Wednesday when Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox.

The hosts are third in the table with 48 points from 24 league games, while the visitors are 11th with 17 points from 24 fixtures.

We say: Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock may be boosted by the weekend's triumph, but Rangers are the significantly stronger side, especially boasting the home advantage, leading us to expect the Gers to continue their improved run under Rohl by claiming another win.

Aberdeen are set to welcome Celtic to Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday night for a matchday 25 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 28 points from 24 games, while the visitors are second in the table with 48 points from 24 fixtures.

We say: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

Celtic have been superb since O'Neill's return, and with Aberdeen's lacklustre record in this fixture in the Scottish Premiership, we are backing the Bhoys to claim all three points here.

