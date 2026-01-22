Preview: Aberdeen vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Jan 2026 16:20

Two teams in desperate need of a victory in the Scottish Premiership will clash on Saturday afternoon when Aberdeen host Livingston.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last six league fixtures, while the visitors have gone a massive 20 league games without a victory.

Match preview

Aberdeen ended the 2024-25 season with a stunning Scottish FA Cup triumph, brilliantly defeating Celtic 4-3 on penalties, and the Dons would have been hoping to build on that success this term.

However, a difficult start to the campaign saw the Dons win just one of their opening 11 games across all competitions, a 3-0 win over lower league Greenock Morton, alongside eight defeats and two draws.

Jimmy Thelin's side eventually put together a significantly improved run of seven wins in their next 14 matches, losing just three games and drawing four in that time.

However, Aberdeen fell back into their early-season form after their victory over Kilmarnock in mid December, losing six and drawing just one of their next seven games, a run that included the dismissal of Thelin.

While the Dons continue searching for Thelin's permanent successor, Peter Leven has overseen two defeats and a streak-snapping victory over Raith Rovers in the Scottish FA Cup last time out.

Now aiming to build on that win and secure a much-needed Scottish Premiership triumph, Aberdeen host a Livingston side who are rock bottom of the top-flight table.

The Lions have won just one of their 22 league fixtures, alongside eight draws and 13 defeats leaving them with 11 points and a significant eight-points adrift from safety.

David Martindale's side actually made an encouraging start to the term, winning three of their four Scottish League Cup group stage games, followed by drawing their opening league game against Kilmarnock and defeating Falkirk on matchday two.

The Lions have endured a disastrous run since that matchday two victory, though, going without a triumph in their next 22 games across all competitions.

Martindale's side have to start picking up victories if they are to have any chance of securing survival, and they may draw confidence from the fact they are facing a struggling Aberdeen side.

History suggests the Lions are unlikely to pick up a much-needed victory, having failed to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their last five visits, including four losses in that time.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L L D L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W L L L L D

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D D L L L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D D D L L L

Team News

Aberdeen will be without Kristers Tobers, Gavin Molloy and Liam Morrison for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

The Dons ended their seven-game winless run with a victory over Raith Rovers last weekend, and Leven could name a unchanged starting team in search of a must-need league win here.

Meanwhile, Aidan Denholm and Adam Montgomery are ruled out of this game due to injury problems.

After recording their second straight league draw last time out, Martindale may opt to name a similar side here.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Knoester, Milne, Gyamfi; Cameron, Clarkson; Milanovic, Armstrong, Polvara; Nisbet

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, McGowan, Montano; Susoho, Tait; Smith, Arfield, McLennan; Muirhead

We say: Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

Aberdeen may have struggled this season, but they will be the favourites against a Livingston side who are winless in their last 22 matches, leading us to expect a home win.

