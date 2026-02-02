Preview: Livingston vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Feb 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 14:41

The two newly-promoted sides will come together in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday when Livingston host Falkirk.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with just 11 points from 24 games, while the visitors are sixth in the table with 33 points from 24 fixtures.

Match preview

Livingston were relegated from the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24 but secured an immediate return by winning the promotion playoffs last season.

The Lions initially enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2025-26 campaign, winning three of their four Scottish League Cup group games before drawing one and winning one of their first two league games - featuring a 3-1 victory over Falkirk on matchday two of the league season.

However, that triumph proved to be Livingston's last in all competitions, as the Lions have subsequently embarked on a disastrous run of 24 matches without a win, including 16 defeats and eight draws.

As a result, Livingston find themselves rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just 11 points from 24 league fixtures, after only one win, eight draws and 15 defeats, leaving them nine points adrift from safety.

David Martindale has stepped down as Livingston manager after the underwhelming run, moving into the sporting director role, with Marvin Bartley taking charge of the side.

Bartley will be desperate for his side to end their miserable winless streak and replicate their matchday two victory on Wednesday, especially with time running out for Livingston to put together a run of results and secure their safety in the top flight.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite picking up the win in this fixture on matchday two, Falkirk enter into this encounter in far stronger standing, having enjoyed a superb season to date.

The Bairns, who booked their promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2009-10 by lifting the Championship title last term, are currently sixth in the table with an impressive 33 points from 24 fixtures.

After managing just one win in their first seven league games of the season, Falkirk have subsequently recorded eight victories, three draws and suffered six defeats in their last 17 Scottish Premiership matches.

Those results mean Falkirk hold a commanding five point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen, and they will be aiming to record another three points to strengthen their place in the top six on Wednesday.

John McGlynn's side will have to overcome their poor record if they are to secure the win against Livingston, as Falkirk have failed to beat the Lions in any of their last nine matches across all competitions, including a loss and a draw this term.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L D D L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

L D D D L L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L W W L W L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W W L D W L

Team News

© Imago

Livingston will be without Aidan Denholm and Adam Montgomery for this match due to injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Off the back of yet another defeat at the weekend, there could be numerous changes in search of a much-needed response and result when they take on Falkirk on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ben Parkinson, Ethan Williams and Gary Oliver are unavailable for selection for Falkirk due to injury.

Despite suffering a 2-0 loss to Celtic last time out, an encouraging Falkirk performance may lead McGlynn to name an unchanged team on Wednesday.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, McGowan, Lawal; Sylla, Tait, Pittman; Zimmerman, Muirhead, May

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Stewart, Tait; Wilson, Spencer, Miller; Marsh

We say: Livingston 0-2 Falkirk

Although Falkirk have a lacklustre record in this fixture, Livingston are enduring a disastrous campaign, leading us to expect an away win on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.