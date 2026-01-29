Preview: Livingston vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 14:04

Motherwell make the trip to Livingston on Saturday afternoon looking for the victory that will keep them in the hunt for third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

At a time when the visitors sit five points adrift of that position, Livingston are eight points behind 10th position as they struggle to remain in the top flight.

Match preview

While the focus is on the Scottish Premiership title race, Motherwell are quietly going about their business in the background.

Since October 25, Motherwell have suffered just one defeat in the top flight, a 1-0 reverse at the home of Rangers.

Still sitting 11 points adrift of leaders Hearts, a title bid for Jens Berthel Askou's side appears out of the question, yet third place remains very much within their reach.

Motherwell have collected 10 points from their last four games, recording wins over Celtic, St Mirren and Kilmarnock with clean sheets during that period.

With 17 goals conceded in 23 matches, the Steelman now possess the joint-best defensive record in the division.

However, this remains a team that have won just two of their 11 away fixtures, recording as many as seven draws during that period.

Having failed to win in any competition since August 9, there is an argument that Livingston would take a share of the spoils from this contest.

Nevertheless, David Martindale's team are within three points of 11th position while possessing a similar goal difference.

Emphasis will be placed on winning their fixtures at the Almondvale Stadium, where seven of their 11 points have been accumulated.

Fifteen goals have also been scored on home territory, the eighth-best return in the division, but they did suffer a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in this very same fixture as recently as October 25.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L D L D L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W D W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

L W W D W W

Team News

Livingston had only been trailing Aberdeen 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining when substitute Jeremy Bokila was sent off.

Therefore, Martindale may not be against mass changes, and Joshua Zimmerman could be handed his first start on the flank after his recent move from TOP Oss.

The same applies to Emmanuel Danso and Babacar Fati, both of whom have also joined Livingston over the past month.

Barring fitness issues, Berthel Askou will see fewer reasons to make alterations to his Motherwell XI, aided by as many as seven of his last starting lineup contributing a goal or assist versus Kilmarnock.

Despite providing an assist on debut as a substitute, Eythor Bjorgolfsson should remain among the replacements.

Zimbabwe forward Tawanda Maswanhise has scored in three successive games since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, McGowan,Fatil; Susoho, Danso; Zimmermann, May, McLennan; Muirhead

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Longelo; Priestman, Fadinger; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

We say: Livingston 1-3 Motherwell

Having conceded six at Aberdeen last time out, this is one of the fixtures that Livingston could have done without. While we do not expect Motherwell to score that many times, the visitors should run out worthy victors in this contest.

