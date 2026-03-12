Preview: Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 12 Mar 2026 19:03 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 19:07

Two of the Eredivisie's most out-of-form teams will look to get back on track on Saturday, as Ajax welcome Sparta Rotterdam to the Johan Cruyff Arena in matchday 27.

The hosts will aim to begin life under new manager Oscar Garcia on a positive note, while the away side hope to avoid seeing Maurice Steijn become the latest managerial casualty after a torrid run of results.

Match preview

After narrowly losing the title to PSV Eindhoven last season, Ajax entered the current campaign as one of the favourites to go all the way. Despite starting with an eight-game unbeaten run, the 36-time Dutch champions soon found themselves six points adrift of top spot in the table, a gap that has only widened since.

Ajax's domestic struggles were compounded by a disappointing Champions League campaign, losing six of their eight group-stage matches—half of which came under Johnny Heitinga before his dismissal in early November.

Fred Grim took charge following Heitinga's exit but saw his tenure end after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Groningen, continuing a downward spiral for de Godenzonen, who have now managed just one win in their last seven across all competitions.

With no silverware on the horizon, Ajax's remaining objective is to secure a return to continental football. Five points and three places currently separate them from Feyenoord in second, making automatic Champions League qualification unlikely at this stage.

However, Ajax are just two points behind third-placed NEC, who visit champions-elect PSV Eindhoven this weekend, potentially giving Saturday’s hosts an opportunity to move into the Champions League playoff spot.

Few fixtures in Dutch football have been as one-sided as Ajax versus Sparta Rotterdam, with the Amsterdam giants unbeaten in 19 consecutive meetings, although their recent stumbles threaten that streak.

© Imago

Off the back of five consecutive Eredivisie victories either side of New Year's Day, Sparta climbed from 10th to fifth in the standings, recording their longest league winning streak since 1993 in the process.

Maurice Steijn's side were then held to back-to-back draws against Fortuna Sittard and NEC, before suffering consecutive defeats to AZ Alkmaar and Heerenveen.

A 1-1 draw with PEC Zwolle last time out saw Sparta drop two points late on, leaving the Rotterdam outfit winless in five league matches ahead of this weekend's meeting with Ajax.

Having collected just three points from the last 15 available—the second fewest in the Eredivisie—De Kasteelheren risk dropping out of the European places if they suffer defeat again at a venue where Saturday's visitors have not won since 1989.

Facing a side with the best home defensive record in the division, Sparta will need their attacking unit to step up, having scored more than once in just two of their last eight away games.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

D

D

W

D

D

L

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

W

D

D

L

L

D

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Vitezslav Jaros and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Ko Itakura is ruled out with a back problem.

Wout Weghorst, who netted twice in October's reverse fixture, will also be absent for the hosts as he serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Groningen.

Weghorst's absence paves the way for Kasper Dolberg to spearhead the attack, with the Danish striker aiming to end a six-game goal drought.

Seventeen-year-old Lushendry Martes is not expected to be fit for the trip to Ajax, having missed Sparta's last four matches through injury.

Midfielder Mike Kleijn faces a late fitness test after being forced off with an injury late in Sunday's clash with Zwolle.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Klaassen, Regeer, Steur; Bounida, Dolberg, Godts

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Quintero, Martins Indi, Young, Sambo; Kitolano, Clement; Mito, Santos, Van Bergen; Lauritsen

We say: Ajax 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax will hope Oscar Garcia's appointment sparks a much-needed upturn in form as they look to end the season on a high.

Their record against this weekend's opponents makes for good reading, and we are backing the hosts to prevail when all is said and done.

