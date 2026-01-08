Preview: Livingston vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 08 Jan 2026 18:01

Livingston welcome Kilmarnock to The Home of the Set Fare Arena on Saturday afternoon for round 22 of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season.

Livi lost 1-0 away to league leaders Hearts last weekend, while Killie fell to a 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Rugby Park.

Match preview

Since being promoted from the Scottish Championship last season, Livingston have massively struggled to compete in Scotland's top flight.

David Martindale's side come into Saturday's contest after losing four consecutive matches and sit at the foot of the league table, four points behind this weekend's opponents in 11th.

Livi have lost 13 of their 20 league matches this season and have not won a game since their 3-1 victory against Falkirk in round two, approaching five months ago.

Livingston have also conceded the most goals of any team in the league with 40 and have not kept a clean sheet since September 13 against Aberdeen.

While they held Saturday's opponents to a 2-2 draw in round one, the home side have a poor record against Kilmarnock and have failed to beat their visitors in any of the previous six meetings between the sides.

Like their hosts, Kilmarnock also come into Saturday's game off the back of a poor run of form, losing last weekend for the fifth time in their previous six matches.

While their winless run is not as lengthy as Livingston's, Killie have not prevailed in a match since October 4 when they beat St Mirren 2-0 at Rugby Park.

Their poor start to the season spelled the end for manager Stuart Kettlewell, and after Kris Doolan stepped in as caretaker boss for a month, the club has now appointed former Rangers coach Neil McCann at the helm.

Despite failing to win away at Livingston in any of their previous four visits, Kilmarnock will take confidence in that they have won four of their previous six matches against Saturday's opposition.

Killie are also the only team in the division to have earned more points on their travels in comparison to playing at home, taking seven on the road and six in front of their own fans.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L

D

L

L

L

L

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

Team News

Livingston suffered a fresh injury concern last time out as wide man Cristian Montano came off with an unspecified issue in the 52nd minute, but there has been no word on the severity of his affliction.

The hosts will also continue to be without both Shane Blaney and Adam Montgomery, who are both sidelined with calf problems.

It remains to be seen whether Aidan Denholm will feature as he is close to returning from a hamstring injury, while Cameron Kerr sat on the bench for last weekend's game after overcoming an ankle problem and may replace Montano.

After his straight red card against Hibernian, Kilmarnock midfielder David Watson will not be available for selection on Saturday.

The visitors will miss Djenairo Daniels (knee), Kyle Magennis (knee), Matthew Kennedy (hip) and Jamie Brandon (ankle) for this weekend's game too.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Kabongolo, Kerr; Pittman, Sylla, Susoho; McLennan, May, Yengi

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Brannan, Mayo, Schilte-Brown, Deas, D. Thompson; J. Thompson, Lyons, Polworth; Anderson, John-Jules

We say: Livingston 1-2 Kilmarnock

With both sides not showing much promise in the previous few months, it is hard to make a case for either to pick up all three points this weekend.

However, McCann's appointment as new manager this week will bring some optimism to the Kilmarnock camp that they can still close the five-point gap to St Mirren in 10th.

Although the away side have failed to score more than one goal in a singular match since October, Livingston's leaky defence is too hard to ignore and could well cost them again.

