Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Real Madrid will be aiming to move eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome struggling Valencia to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos opened up a five-point lead over second-placed Barcelona when they recorded a 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals in El Clasico last weekend.

Barcelona are not in action until Sunday night against Elche, so a victory in this match would allow Xabi Alonos's team to move eight points clear of the reigning champions.

Valencia have found it difficult to get going during the 2025-26 campaign, only picking up nine points from their first 10 matches, which has left them down in 18th.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the past meetings between the two teams ahead of their encounter in gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 La Liga season.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 213

Valencia wins: 59

Draws: 43

Real Madrid wins: 111

These two teams have locked horns on 213 occasions throughout history, and it is Real Madrid that lead the head-to-head record, with Los Blancos winning 111 times to Valencia's 59, while there have also been 43 draws.

As expected, the vast majority of their contests have taken place in La Liga, with Real Madrid winning 94 of their 180 games in Spain's top flight, suffering 48 defeats and drawing the other 38.

The last meeting between the two sides at Mestalla took place in January 2025, with Real Madrid recording a 2-1 victory courtesy of a late winner from Jude Bellingham.

However, Valencia gained revenge in the reverse clash at Bernabeu in April 2025, with Hugo Duro hitting a last-gasp winner, as Los Che ran out 2-1 winners in the Spanish capital.

Valencia also beat Real Madrid 4-1 when the pair locked horns at Mestalla in November 2020, so they have enjoyed some impressive results against Los Blancos in recent years.

Karim Benzema and Raul are the joint-leading goalscorers in this fixture, having netted 16 times against Valencia during their time at Real Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo managed 15 for Los Blancos against Los Che.

Each of the last six meetings between the two sides have come in La Liga, with Real Madrid posting three wins, suffering two defeats in the process, and Valencia's success at Bernabeu last time out was their first league win in Madrid since March 2008.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 05, 2025: Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Jan 03, 2025: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 02, 2024: Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 11, 2023: Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia (La Liga)

May 21, 2023: Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 02, 2023: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Jan 11, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Jan 08, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia (La Liga)

Sep 19, 2021: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 14, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Nov 08, 2020: Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 18, 2020: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Jan 08, 2020: Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid (Supercopa de Espana)

Dec 15, 2019: Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 03, 2019: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2018: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2018: Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Aug 27, 2017: Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia (La Liga)

Apr 29, 2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2017: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

