How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 19:36 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 19:54

Crystal Palace will head on their travels for Wednesday's Premier League meeting with Burnley.

The Eagles head into the midweek round of fixtures in ninth spot, while Scott Parker's charges are languishing in the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League clash.

What time does Burnley vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The game will get underway at 7:30pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Burnley vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Burnley will welcome the Eagles to Turf Moor, which can hold up to 21,944 spectators.

This will be Palace's first visit to the stadium since picking up a 2-0 victory in November 2023.

How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live on the Sky Sports Tennis channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, the game will be available to stream on Sky Go or the Sky Sports App. There is also the option for non-Sky customers to purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

The Sky Sports app and website will have higlights of the Premier League fixture, while you can also see a recap of the game on Match of the Day from 10:40pm. BBC Sport could also upload the highlight package on their website.

What is at stake for Burnley and Crystal Palace?

Burnley are sitting a point adrift of safety after losing each of their last four matches, including a 3-1 loss in Saturday's away clash with Brentford.

The Clarets will be desperate to end that poor run of form by beating Palace for the first time since February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will try to bounce back from consecutive defeats after they followed a Conference League loss to Strasbourg with a 2-1 disappointment in Sunday's Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Oliver Glasner's side head into the midweek round of games with the fourth-best away record in the top flight after taking 10 points from their six road trips.