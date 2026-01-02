Preview: Alverca vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Jan 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 22:19

Following a dismal end to 2025, Alverca and Famalicao will be hoping the new year brings a change in fortunes when the sides meet at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Sunday in round 17 of the Primeira Liga.

The Ribatejo hosts closed out the year with defeats in each of their final three outings, while the same applies to Vila Nova, who also arrive on the back of a three-match losing run across all competitions.

Match preview

Alverca returned to the top flight this season after more than two decades away, and, in fairness, their comeback has not been entirely discouraging.

The Ribatejo outfit currently sit 12th in the Primeira Liga table, three points above the relegation playoff spot, having collected 17 points from 16 matches in a campaign marked by contrasting spells.

Custodio Castro’s side pieced together a three-game unbeaten run (W2, D1) between November 7 and December 8, but that momentum has since evaporated, with defeats to Arouca (1–0) and leaders Porto (3–0) followed by a humbling 4–1 loss at Estoril Praia last weekend to close out the year.

It was a night to forget for defender Bastien Meupiyou, who scored two own goals, as Alverca only found the net after conceding four, with Amorim’s 67th-minute strike proving a mere consolation.

In search of a response, the newly promoted side may take some encouragement from an improved return at home, having won three of their last six league games on their own patch (D1, L2), though four defeats from seven matches at the Complexo Desportivo highlight their vulnerability in familiar surroundings.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao, meanwhile, have seen their strong away form tail off in recent weeks, bringing an end to an eight-game unbeaten run on the road with back-to-back defeats, though those setbacks came against heavyweight opposition, falling to Porto in the Taca de Portugal and suffering a narrow league defeat at Benfica.

A 3–2 home loss to Estrela Amadora in their final outing of 2025 was harder to justify, though, after Vila Nova fought back from a first-half deficit, only to concede a Jovane Cabral winner after the interval.

That result leaves Hugo Oliveira’s men with five defeats from 16 league games this season, while six wins and five draws keep them sixth in the standings, four points adrift of fourth-placed Gil Vicente.

Despite their recent wobble, Famalicao head into their first-ever Primeira Liga meeting with Alverca with optimism, having won the only previous encounter between the sides – a 2–1 success in the 2021 Taca de Portugal at this same venue.



Alverca Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

L

L

L

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

L

D

L

W

L

L

Famalicao form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Alverca will remain without Stephane Diarra and Tomas Mendes, both sidelined with muscle injuries, while goalkeeper Andre Paulo is expected to miss out again due to fitness concerns.

Chiquinho has been unavailable since suffering an injury against Benfica in August and continues his recovery, while Leo Chu, yet to make his debut, is also likely to remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Meupiyou could be dropped following his difficult outing last time, with Sergi Gomez a possible replacement in defence.

Alverca’s leading scorer, Marko Milovanovic, came off the bench after the interval in the previous match but was later withdrawn, casting doubt over his availability for Sunday.

Famalicao, meanwhile, will be without Gil Dias, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign, while Gonzalo Pastor remains sidelined, and winger Oscar Aranda continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Pedro Bondo is expected to return from the Africa Cup of Nations following Angola’s group-stage exit, though it remains to be seen whether he or Rafa Soares starts at left-back.



Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Naves, Martinez, S Gomez; Touaizi, Abdulai, Amorim, Chissumba; Lincoln, S Lima, Nuozzi

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, De Haas, Realpe, Soares; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Santos, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

We say: Alverca 1-1 Famalicao

With both sides struggling for consistency, this contest has the look of a stalemate. Alverca should be buoyed by home support as they aim to start the year on a positive note, but they may lack the cutting edge to overcome a Famalicao side whose only two away league defeats this season have come against the division’s heavyweights.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.