Preview: Braga vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 23 Jan 2026 22:25 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 00:05

Braga have the opportunity to move into the top four as they welcome Alverca to the Estadio Municipal de Braga for matchday 19 of the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The Archbishops sit fifth in the Portuguese top-flight table, one point behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente, who face a stern test away to league leaders Porto on Monday evening, while the visitors from Ribatejo arrive in 10th position.

Match preview

Not since gameweek three have Braga occupied a top-four spot, but the Archbishops could emerge as one of the biggest winners of the weekend with favourable results elsewhere, provided they take care of business on home soil.

Securing maximum points should not pose a major problem for Carlos Vicens’s men, considering they face a side they dismantled 3-0 in the reverse fixture, while the Minho outfit also carry momentum after navigating a turbulent spell last week.

Defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes in the Taca da Liga final was followed by a disappointing Portuguese Cup exit at the hands of lower-division AD Fafe, with the results sparking frustration among the Archbishop faithful, though consecutive victories since then appear to have steadied the ship.

A 1-0 success over Nottingham Forest in midweek has left Braga well placed for a top-eight finish in the Europa League league phase with one game remaining, while a similar scoreline away at Tondela four days earlier halted a two-match winless run in the top flight.

The Archbishops will be confident of claiming back-to-back league victories, having taken full spoils in each of their last three Primeira Liga home matches, which is a sharp contrast to their earlier return of just one win from the opening five fixtures of the campaign on their own turf (D2, L2).

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Despite Braga’s strong home form, Alverca travel north with belief after consecutive league wins over Famalicão (1-0) and Moreirense (2-1).

Those results signal a revival for the Ribatejo side, who had previously endured three straight defeats, with their top-flight campaign defined by short bursts of progress followed by periods of struggle.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s clash offers Custodio Castro’s men the chance to claim three consecutive Primeira Liga victories for the first time this season, although their away record casts doubt over their prospects.

Alverca have managed just two wins from eight league matches on the road this term, suffering five defeats in that run, meaning even a draw would represent a positive outcome for the newly promoted side, who sit nine points clear of the relegation playoff spot.



Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

D

D

W

Braga form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

W

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga will once again be without Amine El Ouazzani, who has been sidelined with a foot injury since November, while long-term absentee Jonatas Noro continues his recovery.

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke will also play no part on Saturday as he serves a suspension after receiving a red card in last weekend’s win over Tondela in the Primeira Liga.

Rodrigo Zalazar was sent off in midweek European action, though that suspension does not apply domestically, and the midfielder will look to extend his fine scoring run after netting in each of his last three league appearances, including a late penalty last time out.

For Alverca, Nabil Touaizi also converted from the spot in their previous outing, while providing the assist for Sandro Lima’s winner, and both players will head into this contest full of confidence.

Meanwhile, Leo Chu, Tomas Mendes, Andre Paulo and Stephane Diarra remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, V Carvalho, Niakate; Dorgeles, Grillitsch, Moutinho, Lelo; Zalazar, P Victor, Horta

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Martinez, Naves, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Abdulai, Amorim, Chissumba; Lincoln, Lima, Figueiredo

We say: Braga 2-1 Alverca

Alverca arrive with momentum and fresher legs, but their struggles on the road may prove costly, so Braga should take full advantage of home support and favourable circumstances elsewhere as they push towards the top four by the end of the gameweek.

