Tom Cairney hails "special" Fulham association as captain signs new deal to extend Craven Cottage stay

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 22:12 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:57

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Cairney's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, leading to doubt over his future with the Cottagers.

However, he has now demonstrated his commitment to the club by penning an extension until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The deal will see Cairney extend his long stay at Craven Cottage into a 12th year, after joining the club from Blackburn Rovers in 2015.

Cairney expresses delight at Fulham extension

“This is my club," Cairney told FFCtv. "This is where I want to be. As long as I keep playing, affecting games, and helping the club on and off the pitch, then I’ll stay as long as possible."

“I said last year that I wanted to stay for a long time, and this year’s no different.

"I’ve loved being here, I’ve loved playing here. It’s a special thing, my longevity here and the things we’ve done together, and are still doing together.”

Cairney has featured in 372 competitive matches during his time with Fulham, including 18 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 35-year-old will be hoping to add to his appearance tally in Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Imago / Action Plus

Which Fulham players are out of contract at the end of the season?

While Fulham have secured Cairney's services for at least one more season, there are still a number of players who are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Notably, experienced striker Raul Jimenez and attacker Harry Wilson are among those who are nearing the end of their deals.

Recent reports have claimed that contract talks with Wilson have been put on hold, with the Welshman deliberating over the next steps of his career.

Adama Traore is another player whose contract expires in the summer, but there is a possibility that he could depart in the current transfer window.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda and defender Ryan Sessegnon have also entered the final six months of their deals, although both of their contracts contain options to extend by a further year.