Liverpool can pull off sensational three-way transfer swap as 'fresh move' prepared for £26m defender

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 12:35 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 12:35

Liverpool are 'back on the trail' of a Premier League left-back as Tottenham Hotspur try to wrap up a deal for Andrew Robertson this month.

The Lilywhites and the Reds are understood to be discussing a £5m deal for Robertson, who has fallen below Milos Kerkez in the Anfield pecking order during the current campaign.

The Scotland international is after as many minutes as possible before the 2026 World Cup, and he is already believed to have reached a verbal agreement with the reigning Europa League champions.

Liverpool could lose Robertson as a free agent at the end of the season, but they are nevertheless discussing a cut-price sale even in the midst of their defensive selection crisis.

Joe Gomez came off injured in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Bournemouth to join Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines, while Ibrahima Konate was absent once again following the death of his father.

As a result, Virgil van Dijk was the only available Liverpool centre-back for the second half, and the Reds do not appear to be close to signing another defender this month after missing out on Marc Guehi.

Liverpool reignite Antonee Robinson interest amid Andy Robertson Spurs talks?

© Imago

Regardless, Liverpool and Spurs remain in talks over Robertson, and should the 31-year-old depart in the coming days, TEAMtalk reports that the Premier League champions could try again for Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

The USA international was heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside a couple of years ago but has ultimately remained loyal to Fulham, whom he has registered three goals and 22 assists for in 203 games across all tournaments.

However, Robinson has failed to score or set up a teammate in 14 matches this term, having struggled with a serious knee injury and faced competition from Ryan Sessegnon for the left-back role.

The 28-year-old remains under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028, but the report claims that Liverpool are preparing a 'fresh move' to bring him to Anfield, and the player is also keen to join the Reds.

That is in spite of his Everton connections, as Robinson came through the youth system at Goodison Park from 2008 to 2019, although he failed to make his senior debut for the Toffees.

Liverpool could pull off intriguing swap deal for Fulham's Antonee Robinson

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Liverpool's interest in Robinson raises the prospect of a sensational three-way swap deal, as the Cottagers are apparently interested in taking Kostas Tsimikas off of the Reds' hands at some point in 2026.

Liverpool are expected to recall Tsimikas from his underwhelming Roma loan, but the club are also 'exploring the possibility' of sending the Greece international to Craven Cottage as a Robinson replacement.

In addition, Marco Silva's side are also rumoured to be interested in a Harvey Elliott reunion amid the playmaker's Aston Villa nightmare, which may or may not be cut short before the end of the month.

However, the champions may also ask for a cash sum in exchange for Elliott and Tsimikas, whose combined Transfermarkt value is £34.6m, while Robinson's is £26m.