Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Braga: Predicted XI for Europa League fixture

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 11:55

Nottingham Forest will be without seven players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Braga at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

While Chris Wood and John Victor remain sidelined with knee injuries, Ola Aina, Omari Hutchinson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Angus Gunn and Jair Cunha are all ineligible as they were not selected in the club’s Europa League squad.

Nicolo Savona is set to deputise at right-back in the absence of Aina, while Neco Williams continues at left-back and centre-back pairing Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo remains intact in front of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

After watching on as an unused substitute in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with Arsenal, Douglas Luiz will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI alongside star midfielder Elliot Anderson, which could see Ibrahim Sangare make way.

Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to continue in an advanced midfield role, while Nicolas Dominguez is another who could retain his starting spot in midfield or be used out wide.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye are two more wide options for head coach Sean Dyche, while Igor Jesus is set to lead the line – the Brazilian striker is Forest’s top scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus