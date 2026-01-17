Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mikel Arteta's men falter under pressure

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 19:30

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Manchester City's latest slip-up again as Nottingham Forest frustrate the Gunners in a 0-0 Premier League draw at the City Ground.

As was the case in midweek, the Gunners went after Man City following the Citizens' 2-0 derby loss to Manchester United, but they could not capitalise during a frenetic first half.

Mikel Arteta's men were not starved of opportunities and began to carve out chances more often as the early stages progressed, but Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Zubimendi both spurned brilliant openings.

The second half followed a similar theme, with Arsenal dominating possession and making life difficult for Matz Sels's backline, but it was just one of those days for the visitors.

The leaders did have a decent shout for a late penalty waved away, but they had to settle for a second straight goalless draw in the top flight, while Forest have claimed a potentially crucial point in the fight against the drop.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

On face value, Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table, but Arteta's men may only be four points clear if Aston Villa get the better of Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners have been the best team in the Premier League this season - the table suggests as such - but a frequent criticism of Arteta's side has been their laborious build-up play and failure to take chances when they come.

Today was further proof of the visitors' attacking shortcomings, as despite creating four big chances, they managed a mere three shots on target and simply ran out of ideas towards the end.

Arteta's side were denied by a couple of fine Matz Sels saves, and Aina's 'handball' was certainly in the 'seen them given' category, but Dyche's men deserve immense credit for their disciplined, dogged performance.

More to follow.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Martinelli miss vs. Nottingham Forest (29th min, Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli misses a golden chance to give Arsenal the lead ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xDXgRRZoU1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 17, 2026

How costly could that prove to be for Arsenal!

Forest only head a corner clear as far as Noni Madueke, whose volley deflects to Martinelli at the back post, but the Brazilian's effort somehow trickles past the far post.

Chances do not come more gilt-edged than that!

No penalty for Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest (81st min, Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal)

A healthy dose of VAR controversy!

Ola Aina concedes a corner, but does he move his arm towards the ball in the process?

Stockley Park has a good look at the incident but waves away the Arsenal appeals.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ELLIOT ANDERSON

More to follow.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 39%-61% Arsenal

Shots: Nottingham Forest 6-15 Arsenal

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Arsenal

Corners: Nottingham Forest 4-9 Arsenal

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 8-14 Arsenal

BEST STATS

8 - Arsenal had eight shots in the first half against Nottingham Forest, their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game without one on target since Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of the Gunners in December 2019, against Bournemouth (9). Misfire. pic.twitter.com/W7W0ER1ZAI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 17, 2026

No Nottingham Forest player had more touches (44), won more duels (6), made more ball recoveries (4) or won more fouls (2) than Elliot Anderson in the first half vs. Arsenal. ?#NFOARS pic.twitter.com/HpwWtOsVpA — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 17, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal have just two days to recuperate before a mouthwatering Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday, and that clash precedes an equally tantalising top-flight clash at home to Manchester United next Sunday.

Forest are also back in European action in midweek, travelling to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday, before heading to Brentford on January 25.