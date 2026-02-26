Declan Rice: Arsenal, England star sets priorities straight after Ballon d’Or claim

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 16:57 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 16:59

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has insisted that his main focus is on winning silverware with the Gunners rather than chasing individual honours such as the Ballon d'Or.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a hugely important first-team figure in Mikel Arteta’s side sine completing his £105m transfer from boyhood club West Ham in the summer of 2023.

Only Martin Zubimendi and Jurrien Timber have played as many games for Arsenal in all competitions as Rice (38), who has chipped in with four goals and 10 assists.

Indeed, Rice is one of the first names on the teamsheet for a Gunners side who remain in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple, sitting top of the Premier League table, facing Man City in the EFL Cup final next month as well as competing in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Champions League.

The all-round midfield maestro continues to go from strength to strength at Arsenal and he has subsequently been tipped to be in the mix for both the PFA Player of the Year and 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.

Rice is currently ranked as the fourth favourite by the bookmakers to win the Ballon d’Or behind England teammate Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and current frontrunner Kylian Mbappe.

Rice putting Arsenal first over individual targets

Although winning such a prestigious individual prize would be a huge honour for Rice, the midfielder has made it clear that lifting team trophies with Arsenal is his priority.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Rice said: ""It’s unreal, obviously. You want to be involved in those conversations.

"They’re the right ones to be involved in. But also you see the recent Ballon d’Or winners, what they’ve won during their season.

“Hopefully we can have a successful season and I can be involved in those conversations. That would be amazing. If not, that’s not something I am setting my eye on. I really want the team to do well first.”

Asked if he ever anticipated that he would reach the top, Rice said: “I’ll be totally honest – no, not at all.

“I always believed in myself. I always knew I had ability. What set me apart from others was I had the heart, the desire to go with it.

“I was a really good listener. Even if one of my coaches told me off, I wouldn’t go home complaining to my mum and dad about it. I’d take it on the chin, see where I could improve.

“I didn’t know I would be going on to do what I’m doing. That’s why it’s amazing, because once you start out in football, you never know your journey.

“But if you can stay consistent, believe in your own pathway and believe in yourself, it can take you anywhere.

“It’s something my dad always said to me: ‘How are you going to improve every year? How are you going to get better?’

Rice “buzzing” before EFL Cup final as Arsenal bid to end five-year trophy drought

On Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware this season, including next month’s EFL Cup final, Rice added: “I’m buzzing. It’s everything we’ve been working towards.

“It’s the first trophy that’s up for grabs. It’s one that you can take and then after that, go on in the Premier League and have full momentum.

“We’re in a really good position now that we’re in the final and now we have a chance to go and win it.

“But where it’s in March, and then you still have two months left of the Prem, it’s a real momentum builder, so it’s one that we’re definitely looking to go and win.”

Rice, who is also eyeing up 2026 World Cup glory with England this summer, is expected to start in midfield when Arsenal play host to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.