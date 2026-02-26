Arsenal: Why Thierry Henry was not "super happy" after Tottenham win as Chelsea warning sent

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 16:27

Thierry Henry has suggested that Arsenal’s biggest immediate test may not have been their North London derby triumph, but the visit of Chelsea.

The Gunners bounced back from a frustrating 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a result that strengthened their position in the Premier League title race and underlined their recent dominance away to their rivals.

Yet Henry admitted that, while the performance was impressive, it is the next challenge that concerns him more.

Speaking to Betway after the derby win, Henry played down suggestions that Tottenham away represented a major hurdle for Arsenal.

“When has it been a tricky game since they moved to the new stadium?” he said, referencing Arsenal’s strong recent record there. “We have won our last four games there.”

Instead, the former Gunners striker pointed to Chelsea as the sterner examination. “I’m more concerned about Chelsea at home, personally,” he added.

For Henry, it is less about derby emotion and more about tactical match-ups. Arsenal’s display against Spurs pleased him, particularly the way Mikel Arteta’s side continued to press high even when leading. He contrasted that with the Wolves draw, when Arsenal retreated into their own half after going 2-0 up.

“What I liked against Spurs, and what I haven’t seen for a little while, is that being ahead doesn’t mean you have to sit back,” Henry explained. “Even in the 96th minute, [Gabriel] Martinelli was chasing to get the ball back.”

However, he warned that Chelsea present a different kind of danger. Under Liam Rosenior, the Blues have been difficult to beat and dangerous on the counter-attack - traits that could test Arsenal’s control.

“In the Carabao Cup game at the Emirates, people questioned how he set up his team, but that wasn’t an easy game for Arsenal,” Henry said. “I have been more worried about this next game than Tottenham away, just because of how Chelsea can go quick on the counter.”

With the title race finely poised, any slip-up could prove costly, especially with Manchester City waiting to capitalise.

From a stylistic perspective, Chelsea’s ability to transition quickly may represent a sharper threat than Tottenham’s approach.

Spurs attempted to press Arsenal high, leaving space in behind for the Gunners’ attacking players to exploit. Chelsea, by contrast, have shown a willingness to stay compact and break with pace - a scenario that could punish Arsenal if they over-commit.

Henry’s comments also underline the psychological dimension of the run-in. Derby wins generate momentum and belief, but maintaining emotional balance is crucial. “I wasn’t super sad after Wolverhampton and I’m not super happy after beating Tottenham,” he said, stressing the need for consistency over the long season.

For Arsenal, the challenge now is to prove that their aggressive, front-footed performance against Spurs was not a one-off. If they can combine that intensity with greater control against Chelsea’s counter-attacking threat, they will take another step towards silencing doubts about their title credentials.

As Henry hinted, beating Tottenham may feel good - but navigating what comes next could define Arsenal’s season.