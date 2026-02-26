Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Arsenal: Marc Cucurella, Dario Essugo latest

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 14:17 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 14:18

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday when they square off against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Liam Rosenior will have had over a week to stew over conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

As a result, the Blues are now level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip across London to face the top-flight frontrunners.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Substituted at half time against Leeds United earlier this month, Marc Cucurella's hamstring injury will reportedly keep him out until the middle of March.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is still undergoing an extended recovery following a severe knee injury sustained prior to the beginning of the 2025–26 season, and the centre-back faces a challenge to recover before the end of the season.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Dario Essugo suffered a thigh injury in September and experienced further setbacks from November onwards. However, the midfielder was seen in training earlier this week, suggesting that he could soon be back in contention for his first appearance of 2025-26.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was substituted in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 due to a hamstring injury. As it stands, no date has been suggested for his return.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been absent for a number of matches. While he has hinted that a return to the squad could be imminent, the Dane may not feature among the substitutes this weekend.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST