Manchester United transfer news: 'Sensational' move for two Premier League stars but Manchester City competition awaits

Manchester United hold serious interest in Nottingham Forest duo Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils continued their march towards Champions League qualification, with their 1-0 win against Everton on Monday enough to leave them fourth in the Premier League table.

Interim boss Michael Carrick will know that he stands a good chance of being appointed on a permanent basis if he guides the team to the Champions League.

Qualifying for Europe's premier competition would also allow the club to compete for some of the most in-demand stars in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail claim that United could make a move for Forest duo Anderson and Gibbs-White, though the club's stricter wage structure could open the door for Manchester City to make a move for either player.

How does Elliot Anderson help Manchester United?

There is an argument that Anderson has been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season, even ahead of the likes of Declan Rice and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Englishman has won possession 232 times this term, the most by any player in the division, with Rice second in that list with 142 possession wins.

While the 23-year-old has shown great promise from a defensive perspective, he has also demonstrated his progressive abilities via passing and carrying.

The departure of United midfielder Casemiro will rob the team of a competent passer and experienced duellist, but signing Anderson could significantly elevate the team in both aspects.

How does Morgan Gibbs-White help Michael Carrick?

The Premier League has become increasingly physical, with many attacking midfielders now expected to be just as strong defensively as they are with the ball.

Gibbs-White is not only a powerful ball carrier, but he is also excellent out of possession, and his willingness to provide cover defensively could make him an apt replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with an exit.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in the league this season, but when factoring in his exploits in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions, he has scored eight times and registered five assists.

His tallies are admirable considering Nottingham Forest have struggled as a collective, and he should not be judged for the failings of the team around him.