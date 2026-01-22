Europa League Gameweek 7
Braga
Jan 22, 2026 8.00pm
Estádio Municipal de Braga
Nott'm Forest

Braga vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Douglas Luiz decision made by Sean Dyche amid Chelsea interest

Braga, Nottingham Forest starting lineups confirmed! Dyche makes Luiz statement amid Chelsea talk
Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has made seven changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Braga.

Amid speculation that Chelsea could attempt to sign Douglas Luiz, the Brazilian's place in the squad was in doubt.

However, the Juventus loanee takes his spot in the centre of midfield alongside Ryan Yates.

Meanwhile, Forest will seemingly start with Dan Ndoye down the centre of the attack with Igor Jesus being left on the substitutes' bench.

While the backline is largely unchanged from the goalless draw with Arsenal, Morato has taken the place of Murillo.

James McAtee and Dilane Bakwa are introduced into the final third, but Morgan Gibbs-White stays in the team and will feature on the right flank, as a number 10 or as a false nine.

Moutinho among Braga changes for Nottingham Forest game

Meanwhile, Braga boss Carlos Vicens has decided to drop former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Moutinho from his first XI.

The veteran Portuguese played the full 90 minutes during the 1-0 win at Tondela last time out.

Victor Gomez and Gabri Martinez, who has scored twice in this season's Europa League, are among those to be recalled to the team.

Braga XI: Hornicek; Gomez, Lagerbielke, Niakate; Rodrigues, Grillitsch, Gorby, Arrey-Mbi; Martinez, Navarro, Horta

Subs: Aragao, Bellaarouch, De Rocha, Dorgeles, Moscardo, Leio, Moutinho, Oliveira, Sa, Victor, Vidigal, Carvalho

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Aina; Yates, Luiz; Gibbs-White, McAtee, Bakwa; Ndoye

Subs: Gunn, Willows, Williams, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Dominguez, Abbott, Whitehall, Thompson, Sinclair, Hammond

