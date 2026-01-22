Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'considering' shock move for international midfielder with 183 Premier League appearances

By Darren Plant | 22 Jan 2026 17:29

Chelsea are allegedly contemplating whether to make a surprise approach for Douglas Luiz.

Throughout their time at Stamford Bridge, BlueCo have steered away from adding proven experience to their first-team squad.

Aside from the addition of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, vast amounts of money has been committed on prospects and players with potential.

However, it has been felt for some time that Chelsea are missing know-how in certain areas of the pitch, including central midfield.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea chiefs are considering whether to change their ways in the transfer market in what is likely to be a one-off move.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea considering surprise Luiz deal

Juventus midfielder Luiz is currently on a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.

Despite his status as a Brazil international and a former star man of Aston Villa, the 27-year-old has been restricted to 10 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions.

Luiz has only played more than 45 minutes in a single match on two occasions since the start of November, both of which ended in defeats to Fulham and Wrexham respectively.

Forest possess options to buy Luiz if he makes a certain number of appearances this season. Given that he is not first choice under Sean Dyche, it is questionable whether they will want to activate that figure.

Therefore, negotiations could plausibly take place between Chelsea, Juventus and Forest if Chelsea opt to step up their interest.

© Imago

Why Luiz signing would be shrewd move from Chelsea

Luiz has 20 goals and 18 assists from his 183 appearances in the Premier League and he has previously played a key role in transforming Aston Villa into regular contenders for Champions League qualification.

His career trajectory has nosedived since he moved to Juventus for a new challenge in 2024, and it is clear that he requires some stability.

Whether that can be achieved at Chelsea remains to be seen, yet Luiz would be highly motivated to impress.

Meanwhile, Chelsea would secure the midfield cover that they need. With Romeo Lavia plagued by injury problems and Dario Essugo unproven in the Premier League, Luiz could slot in as fourth or fifth choice.