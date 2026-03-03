Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 03 Mar 2026 10:24

Aston Villa and Chelsea square off in the West Midlands on Wednesday evening, with both clubs eager for a potentially-pivotal victory in the race for Champions League qualification.

Despite these teams sitting in fourth and sixth position in the Premier League table, they lost their most recent matches - to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal - in this division.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information that you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Chelsea kick off?

Aston Villa versus Chelsea will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 4.

Three other Premier League clashes kick off at the same time; Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal, Fulham vs. West Ham United and Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will be taking place at Villa's home ground of Villa Park, which boasts a capacity of 42,918.

While Villa are unbeaten in their last two Premier League fixtures against Chelsea on familiar territory, Chelsea did prevail at this ground in the FA Cup back in February 2024.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Aston Villa versus Chelsea will be shown on TNT Sports 3 for viewers in the UK.

For paying TNT customers, the channel can be accessed on number 417 on Sky, 523 on Virgin Media and 410 on BT/EE TV.

Online streaming

For those without a TNT Sports TV subscription, the game will also be streamed live on discovery+, which can be accessed on phones, laptops and games consoles.

A discovery+ sports subscription will set you back £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available to view on the TNT Sports YouTube channel, as well as the official channels of both clubs.

Fans can also catch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for Aston Villa vs. Chelsea?

Up until recently, Villa were perceived to be in a three-horse Premier League title race alongside Arsenal and Man City.

However, despite having a game in hand, Villa now sit 13 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and have been overtaken by Manchester United to drop down into fourth position.

Villa hold a six-point advantage over their upcoming opponents, knowing that a top-five finish will likely lead to a return to European football's premier competition for 2026-27.

At a time when Villa have accumulated 29 points from 14 home fixtures, Chelsea have 22 points from 14 fixtures on their travels.

Despite their recent struggles, Villa still possess the third-best defensive record (with 30 goals conceded) in the Premier League, with the West Londoners having the fourth-best attacking return (with 49 goals scored).