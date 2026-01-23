Preview: Benfica vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 23 Jan 2026 22:39

Following recent weeks of disappointment, the bare minimum expected from Benfica is to lift the mood at Estadio da Luz with a victory in Sunday’s Primeira Liga matchday 19 fixture against Estrela Amadora.

Meanwhile, the visitors also arrive with wrongs to put right after last weekend’s horror show at home, with the 5-0 hammering by Estoril Praia marking their heaviest top-flight defeat in almost 18 years.

Match preview

Benfica’s hopes of securing a place in the Champions League knockout playoffs suffered a damaging blow on Tuesday evening, as they were beaten 2-0 by Juventus in Turin, conceding second-half goals from Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie.

While the Eagles remain mathematically in the race for a top-24 finish, sitting two points adrift of that cut-off, they would need to win their final league-phase fixture against Real Madrid and rely heavily on favourable results elsewhere, leaving those ambitions all but extinguished.

That setback was merely the latest chapter in what has been a turbulent three-week spell for Jose Mourinho’s men, who have also been eliminated from the Taca da Liga semi-final and the Taca de Portugal quarter-final by Braga and Porto, respectively, during that period.

As a result, Benfica’s realistic hopes of adding to the Super Cup lifted earlier in the season have faded, with the Lisbon giants now 10 points behind leaders Porto and three adrift of second-placed Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga table.

There is, however, some league momentum to draw upon after last weekend’s 2-0 victory away at Rio Ave, a result that extended Benfica’s unbeaten run in the competition to 33 matches (W24, D9) since their loss to Casa Pia at this stage last season.

Although the Eagles are one of only two sides yet to suffer defeat in the Primeira Liga this term, their main shortcoming has been an inability to turn draws into wins, highlighted by six stalemates from 18 fixtures, four of which have come in nine home matches, meaning the Reds will enter this weekend’s encounter wary of another dropped point at the Luz.

© Imago / Gil Peres

Estrela have earned points from three of their last four league outings (W1, D2), but few would back them to take something from this fixture following last weekend’s collapse against Estoril.

It took barely three minutes for Joao Nuno’s men to fall behind, while Marcus Abraham’s dismissal just before the interval worsened matters, as they conceded four more after the break, marking a seventh defeat in 18 Primeira Liga matches this season.

Four wins and seven draws from that run leave the Tricolores 12th in the standings and five points clear of the relegation playoff spot, with 23 goals scored representing a decent return in attack, though defensive frailties remain evident, having conceded 32 – the second most among sides above the bottom three.

Those issues have been particularly apparent away from home, where Estrela have shipped 14 across their last five league trips (L3), although that sequence also included thrilling victories at Casa Pia (5-3) and Famalicao (3-2), their only away wins in eight Primeira Liga outings this season (D3, L3).

This weekend, however, presents a different level of challenge for the Amadorans, who have lost each of their last 10 meetings with Benfica across all competitions, including a narrow 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

W

D

L

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Benfica’s Champions League defeat in Turin came with further concern, as winger Gianluca Prestianni was forced off in the second half, leaving his availability for Sunday uncertain and potentially adding to an already stretched injury list.

Long-term absentee Alexander Bah remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, Samuel Soares continues his recovery from a muscle problem, Dodi Lukebakio is ruled out with an ankle issue, while Richard Rios is set to miss a third consecutive match due to a fitness concern.

Vangelis Pavlidis missed a penalty against Juventus but will be keen to respond in the Primeira Liga, where he currently leads the Golden Boot standings with 17 goals.

Benfica completed the signing of Rafa Silva in midweek, although it remains to be seen whether the attacker will be eligible to feature on Sunday as he awaits international clearance.

Estrela have also been active in the January window, bringing in Chilohem Onuoha from Cologne and Kevin Hogh Jansson, though neither has played since arriving.

The Amadorans have also seen departures, with Atanas Chernev joining Kaiserslautern on loan and striker Kikas completing a move to Belgian side Eupen, making both unavailable for Sunday’s clash.

Marcus will serve a suspension following his red card last time out, while Gabriel Miranda Rodrigues remains sidelined with a broken arm.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Manu; L Cabral, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Encada, Schappo, Patrick, Otavio; Moreira, Robinho, Sola; Stoica, Pinho, Jovane

We say: Benfica 3-0 Estrela Amadora

Much of the damage may already have been done following Benfica’s recent setbacks, but the hosts will be determined to give their supporters something to cheer, and in convincing fashion.

Estrela’s collapse last weekend suggests they may lack both the confidence and resilience to withstand the response of the wounded Eagles, so a comfortable home victory appears the most likely outcome.



