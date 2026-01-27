Champions League Gameweek 8
Benfica
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Real Madrid

Team News: Benfica vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

After defeat at Juventus on matchday seven, Benfica’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout playoffs now rest on a victory over Real Madrid in Wednesday’s clash at Estadio da Luz, alongside favourable results elsewhere.

Jose Mourinho leads the Eagles in this uphill task against his former club, who are now managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, one of the Portuguese coach’s players during his time in the Spanish capital, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

BENFICA vs. REAL MADRID

Benfica

Out: Alexander Bah (knee), Samuel Soares (muscle), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle), Richard Rios (unknown)

Doubtful:  Henrique Araujo (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Real Madrid 

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee)

Doubtful: Nil

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

