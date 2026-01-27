Real Madrid predicted XI against Benfica as Alvaro Arbeloa makes decision on Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Jan 2026 00:35

Victory at Benfica in Wednesday’s matchday eight encounter would seal Real Madrid’s place in the Champions League last 16, so newly appointed head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to deploy his strongest available lineup as he goes up against former boss Jose Mourinho.

Since opening his tenure with a Copa del Rey setback against Albacete, Arbeloa has overseen three successive victories, including an emphatic Champions League success over Monaco on matchday seven and a 2-0 league triumph away at Villarreal over the weekend.

A similar selection to the side fielded last time out is anticipated, with most absentees still unavailable as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger continue their respective recoveries.

Aurelien Tchouameni is set to return after serving a domestic suspension, which could prompt a midfield reshuffle as the Frenchman resumes the holding role – potentially at the expense of Eduardo Camavinga – alongside Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Camavinga featured at left-back in Madrid’s previous European outing due to Alvaro Carreras’s suspension, though the Spaniard is expected to reclaim the role here as he faces his former club following his move from Benfica to Madrid last summer.

Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio should once again be paired at the heart of defence, while Federico Valverde is likely to continue at right-back, and the backline will shield Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Arbeloa may also retain the same attacking trio for a third straight outing after each player found the net in the previous continental fixture, with Franco Mastantuono operating from the right and Vinicius Junior occupying his favoured left flank.

Kylian Mbappe is set to spearhead the attack once more after scoring twice in consecutive matches, including both goals at Villarreal, while his brace against Monaco took him to 11 Champions League strikes this season, drawing level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2015-16 record for a single league-phase or group-stage campaign.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior