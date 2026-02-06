Preview: Benfica vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 06 Feb 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:02

Benfica look to return to winning ways as they welcome Alverca to the Estadio da Luz on Sunday for matchday 21 of the Primeira Liga.

Jose Mourinho’s men were held to a goalless draw at Tondela last weekend, while their visitors from Ribatejo arrive following a 1–1 stalemate with Estrela.

Match preview

Seventy per cent possession, 22 total shots and 10 on target ultimately counted for little as Benfica failed to break down a stubborn Tondela side last weekend, bringing the Eagles’s three-match winning streak in the Primeira Liga to an end.

The slight upside to that result is that it extended the Reds’s unbeaten run in the top flight to 35 matches (W25, D10), with 13 wins and seven draws earned from 20 outings this term, while they remain the only side yet to taste defeat this season following leaders Porto’s 2–1 loss at Casa Pia on Monday.

That outcome saw third-placed Benfica reduce their deficit to the Primeira Liga summit from 10 points to nine, though they are now five adrift of second-placed Sporting Lisbon, who won their own matchday 20 encounter against Arouca.

However, the Eagles can take encouragement from the fact that the top two face each other this weekend, offering a chance to reignite their fading title hopes.

While Mourinho & Co. will be focused on taking care of business at their own end, they will be wary of further dropped points at home, having won just six of their 10 league matches at the Luz this term (D4), though each of the last three has ended in victory.

Providing extra confidence is the fact that Benfica have been dominant in this fixture, winning each of their last five meetings with Alverca, including a 2–1 success in the reverse encounter back in August.

The visitors, however, may draw inspiration from their famous win at Da Luz in 2001, but current form casts doubt on their ability to repeat such an upset, having failed to record victory in either of their last two matches (D1, L1).

A 5–0 thrashing at Braga preceded last weekend’s draw with Estrela in Ribatejo, where Custodio Castro’s men snatched a late equaliser through substitute Fabrício Garcia, six minutes after conceding from the penalty spot to Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Despite those recent stumbles, Alverca have shown improvement in 2026, collecting seven points from four games — a marked contrast to the three-match losing streak that ended the previous year.

A return of 24 points from 20 league fixtures (W7, D3, L10) still represents a respectable tally for the newly promoted side, who currently sit 10th in the standings and seven points clear of the relegation playoff zone.

While Alverca look to put more daylight between themselves and the drop, their away record remains a concern, with six defeats from nine top-flight trips this season (W2, D1), including losses in each of the last three.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

W

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

D

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

W

L

D

Team News

Benfica are expected to remain without goalkeeper Samuel Soares and striker Henrique Araújo due to muscle issues, while Dodi Lukebakio continues his recovery from a broken ankle.

Long-term absentee Alexander Bah is still sidelined with a serious knee issue, while Richard Ríos is set to miss a sixth consecutive match through injury.

January signing Rafa Silva has made back-to-back substitute appearances and could be handed his first start on Sunday, with Sidny Lopes Cabral also pushing for a return to the lineup after featuring off the bench last weekend.

Despite drawing a blank last time out, Vangelis Pavlidis remains the top scorer of the Primeira Liga campaign with 19 goals and will be eager to return to the scoresheet.

As for Alverca, 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Sabit Abdulai is a doubt for Sunday’s clash after being forced off against Estrela last weekend.

Should Abdulai miss out, he will join long-term absentees Leo Chu, Tomas Mendes and Stephane Diarra on the sidelines, while striker Sandro Lima is also uncertain to feature after missing the previous outing.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Barriero; L Cabral, Sudakov, R Silva; Pavlidis

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Lincoln, Moreira, Chissumba; Figueiredo, Milovanovic, Chiquinho

We say: Benfica 2-0 Alverca

Benfica will aim to capitalise on the clash between Porto and Sporting, knowing a victory here could significantly strengthen their position in the title race.

With each of their last three games coming alongside clean sheets, a controlled performance looks likely against an Alverca side that has struggled for attacking consistency, having scored just 20 league goals this season.



