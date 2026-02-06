Preview: Auxerre vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 06 Feb 2026 23:45

AJ Auxerre welcome Paris FC to the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday in a crucial Matchday 21 Ligue 1 relegation battle, with both sides positioned near the bottom of the standings and desperate for points as they fight to secure survival.

The hosts arrive on a poor run of form, winless in their last six matches and failing to score in their previous four Ligue 1 outings, while the visitors sit seven points clear of the relegation zone but are also searching for consistency after going three games without a victory.

Match preview

Auxerre head into this fixture under mounting pressure as an inconsistent campaign marked by limited attacking output has left Christophe Pelissier’s side languishing in 17th place, having recorded three wins, four draws and thirteen defeats from their first twenty league matches.

Their offensive struggles have been a defining issue throughout the season, averaging fewer than one goal per game while defensive vulnerabilities have regularly forced them to chase matches from behind, further highlighting their lack of balance.

Recent results underline the importance of this clash, with AJA suffering defeats to Paris Saint-Germain, RC Lens and Brest during January before ending their losing run with a goalless draw away at Toulouse on February 1, a result that offered slight defensive encouragement but extended their overall winless streak to six matches.

Home fixtures at the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps have not provided much relief, as Auxerre have already lost six times on their own ground this season, including a narrow 0-1 defeat to PSG and an entertaining but damaging 3-4 loss against Lille earlier in the winter period.

Statistically, Auxerre rank among the three teams with the most defeats in the league, losing 13 of their opening 20 matches, while also scoring the fewest goals in the division with just 14 strikes at an average of 0.7 per game compared to the league average of 28.5 goals scored.

Discipline has also been an issue, with AJA receiving a league-high six red cards from 20 matches, double the competition average of three, and their overall form remains worrying after failing to win 14 of their last 15 league fixtures.

Historically, meetings between the sides have been evenly balanced, with seven wins apiece and eight draws from 22 encounters, although Auxerre have managed only one victory in their last seven games against Paris FC, and the reverse fixture in November ended in a 1-1 draw.

© Imago

Paris FC travel to Burgundy with greater stability in their campaign under Stephane Gilli, sitting 14th in the standings and building momentum through disciplined performances and a well-organised defensive structure that has helped them remain unbeaten in four recent league matches.

Les Bleus occupy 14th place following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Marseille in which they recovered from a two-goal deficit thanks to late goals from Jonathan Ikone and Ilan Kebbal, demonstrating resilience that has been a hallmark of their recent displays.

Although they were knocked out of the Coupe de France by Lorient earlier in the week, their Ligue 1 form remains relatively positive, as they are unbeaten in two league games following draws against Marseille and Angers alongside an impressive 2-1 away victory at Nantes in recent weeks.

Across their last six league matches, Paris FC have scored six and conceded six goals while also finding the net in eight of their previous nine away fixtures, reflecting a consistent if not prolific attacking output on the road.

Away form has been reasonably solid overall, with the Parisians recording three wins, two draws and five defeats away from home this season while scoring 12 goals and conceding 17 in those matches, providing cautious optimism ahead of this trip.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

WLLLLD

Auxerre form (all competitions):

LLLLLD

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

DLLWDD

Paris FC form (all competitions):

LWWDDL

Team News

© Imago

Nathan Buayi-Kiala remains sidelined through injury for Auxerre, while Francisco Sierralta is a doubt.

Right-back Marvin Senaya returns from suspension after missing the goalless draw against Toulouse but is unlikely to start.

Paris FC continue to deal with several absentees, as Samir Chergui and Thibault De Smet remain unavailable with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Pierre Lees-Melou is ruled out with a shin problem, Nouha Dicko remains sidelined and Hamari Traore faces several weeks out after undergoing knee meniscus surgery.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Mensah; El Azzouzi, Owusu, Danois; Faivre, Namaso, Sinayoko

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Sangui, Mbow, Otavio, Kolodziejczak, Gory; Marchetti, Lopez, Kebbal, Simon; Krasso

We say: Auxerre 0-1 Paris FC

Auxerre’s poor form, including five Ligue 1 matches without a win and only one home victory in their last six, suggests their chances of success are limited, whereas Paris FC’s more stable away performances and the possibility of climbing to 12th place with a victory make them slight favourites to edge a narrow win.

We back the visitors to return to winning ways and continue their impressive recent run away from home.

