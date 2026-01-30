Preview: Toulouse vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Jan 2026 17:42

Toulouse welcome Auxerre to the south coast of France on Sunday afternoon in Ligue 1, with the hosts aiming to carry on their push for European qualification while the visitors continue their battle against relegation.

The Purples come into this off a 2-0 win over Brest, while the Diplomats lost 1-0 last weekend at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

Toulouse are in eighth place on 29 points, two points behind sixth-placed Rennes, who hold a spot in the Conference League qualifiers, having won eight, drawn five and lost six of their 19 league fixtures.

The hosts come into this game in fine form, as they have won four of their last five Ligue 1 matches, which is as many victories as they registered in their opening 14 fixtures of the campaign.

Carles Martinez will be confident ahead of this match due to their history against the visitors, as Toulouse have lost just two of their last 13 home games against Auxerre in all competitions, the last coming in 2011.

Fans of the Purples can expect goals when they come to this fixture, as their club has failed to score in just one of their last 12 matches against Auxerre in all competitions.

This came earlier in the season when a Danny Namaso goal secured the three points for Auxerre in a 1-0 victory at Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps in September.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Auxerre have lost four consecutive Ligue 1 games going into their Stadium de Toulouse match, leaving them in 17th place on 12 points, eight points adrift of safety with 15 matches remaining.

The visitors are on a 10-game winless run away from the Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps in the league, but this is nowhere near as bad as their worst run without a win in the division, which came between August 2011 and April 2012, in which they failed to secure a victory in 17 consecutive matches.

Should they register a win on Sunday, it will bring an end to this terrible away form in the division, but it will also be their first victory on the road this season, with the last coming in the previous campaign as they earned three points against Lens in April 2025.

Fans of the Diplomats will be hopeful they can score in this fixture as they aim to improve in this department, as they have failed to register a goal in 10 matches this campaign, more than any other side.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

D W W L W W

Toulouse form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

D W L L L L

Auxerre form (all competitions):

W L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Toulouse will continue to be without Abu Francis, as he is sidelined with a broken ankle, while Dayann Methalie and Frank Magri continue their rehabilitation from their respective injuries.

There will be concern around the fitness of Pape Demba Diop who was withdrawn late on in their victory over Brest due to injury; however, hope remains that he will be able to feature this weekend.

In more positive news Emersonn will be available for selection after serving his three-game suspension for his red card against Lens.

Auxerre will continue to be without Francisco Sierralta and Nathan Buayi-Kiala due to injury.

Meanwhile, they will also be without Marvin Senaya for this fixture with Toulouse as the defender is suspended.

The visitors will be hopeful Lassine Sinayoko is on form, as he is their most productive player and will be important to them getting three points, having already scored on six occasions.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Casseres, Vossah, Messalli, Sidibe; Donnum, Hidalgo, Gboho

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Akpa, Diomande, Okoh, Mensah; El Azzouzi, Ahamada; Faivre, Sinayoko; Mara

We say: Toulouse 1-0 Auxerre

Toulouse are in fine form and have been a constant threat in front of goal, which should help them to a win over Auxerre, who will aim to strike on the counter as they search for three points.

The Purples should continue their fine home record against the visitors, and this should keep the Diplomats winless away from home this season.

