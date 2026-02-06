Arsenal transfer news: Sandro Tonali latest as agent makes "preference" claim after "hard time" at Newcastle United

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Feb 2026 23:38

Sandro Tonali's agent has refused to rule out a potential summer move for his client amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are enjoying an exceptional campaign, with the club at the top of the Premier League table, as well as one match away from winning the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta's side also finished first in the league phase of the Champions League, and he has been able to rotate heavily in different competitions due to the immense strength of his squad.

Perhaps the Gunners' strong squad explains the club's lack of transfer activity in January, though they were linked to Newcastle United midfielder Tonali in the closing days of the winter window.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso hinted at the possibility of leaving Newcastle in the summer if the Toon failed to qualify for the Champions League, saying: "Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League.

"We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

"There’s no preference at the moment. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club."

Tonali was linked to Arsenal in response to Mikel Merino's injury, though he is expected to return this season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Do Arsenal need Tonali in the summer transfer window?

Though number six Martin Zubimendi has performed well for large parts of his Gunners career, he has made costly mistakes in key matches, with the Spaniard having struggled against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tonali is not as accomplished with the ball as his Arsenal counterpart - Zubimendi has averaged 51.1 passes in the league compared to the Toon star's figure of 36.6 - but he is more robust physically.

However, with Declan Rice already marshalling midfield, there is an argument that Arteta does not need another physical profile at the heart of his team.

Though the Newcastle man would boost Arsenal's options, it would be surprising if he was seen as a priority for the Londoners in the summer.

© Imago

What does Mikel Arteta need in the summer?

Even if Arteta manages to win the Premier League this season, it would be sensible for him to address the club's offensive struggles.

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled all season, and the striker has scored just two non-penalty goals in his last 18 top-flight matches for the Gunners.

While signing another number nine would ultimately be an admission of failure, there are serious concerns about Gyokeres's ability to perform for Arsenal when it matters most.