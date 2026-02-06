Arsenal transfer news: Gunners showing surprise interest in £86.9m ex-Man Utd midfielder?

By Carter White | 06 Feb 2026 14:45

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Napoli and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant week so far, securing their spot in the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

It was a cagey affair between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates, with the hosts doing what was required to win the tie.

The second leg was locked at 0-0 heading into the final moments, before Kai Havertz found the net against his former employers.

After Newcastle United were batted away at the Etihad on Wednesday, Manchester City will meet the Gunners in the EFL Cup final on March 22.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Arsenal, Tottenham want Napoli hero McTominay?

According to Area Napoli, a host of Premier League clubs are circling around the talents of Scottish hero McTominay.

The report claims that North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in securing the services of the 29-year-old.

As well as the London pair, it is understood that Manchester United would love to bring McTominay back to Old Trafford.

There is additionally admirers of the Scotland international from the Saudi Pro League, where clubs are supposedly willing to offer the player a £13m yearly salary.

It is believed that McTominay has politely declined the advances of clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Napoli valuing his services at around £86.9m.

© Imago

Premier League return for McTominay?

During his first season at Napoli, McTominay became a club hero, helping the team win Serie A with a string of top-class displays.

The Italian league has seen the best of the Scotsman in terms of his ability to provide defining moments at the top end of the pitch.

McTominay was used in more of a defensive role for the majority of his Manchester United career - something that supporters have labelled as a mistake.