Preview: Rangers vs Queen's Park - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Feb 2026 14:47

Rangers will welcome Queen's Park to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon for a fifth round meeting in the Scottish FA Cup.

The Spiders were given a bye into this round after Stranraer, who were originally drawn to face the Gers, were expelled from the competition for fielding an ineligible player in the fourth round.

Match preview

Rangers endured a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season, with manager Russell Martin winning just five of the opening 17 games of the campaign, alongside six draws and six defeats.

The former Southampton boss was eventually dismissed due to poor results, with Danny Rohl subsequently appointed as Martin's permanent successor.

Rohl initially struggled to make an immediate impact, winning just two of his first five games at the helm, alongside three defeats, but the Gers have enjoyed a significantly improved period in the following months.

Rangers have won 13, drawn four and lost just three of their last 20 games across all competitions, including remaining undefeated in their last nine matches in domestic competitions, with eight victories and one draw.

As a result of their superb run, Rangers have closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders to just three points, and ahead of a crucial clash against the Jambos later this month, the Gers will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in their next two matches, starting with Sunday's cup fixture.

Rangers' opponents, Queen's Park, defeated Linlithgow Rose 3-1 in the third round before losing 6-5 on penalties to Stranraer following a 1-1 draw in the fourth round.

However, Queen's Park were given a bye into the fifth round after Stranraer were kicked out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player in that fourth-round victory.

Queen's Park will now be heading into Sunday's fixture aiming to replicate the sensational victory over the Gers in this stage of the competition last season, when a Sebastian Drozd goal secured a remarkable 1-0 win for the Spiders.

Sean Crighton's team are enduring a difficult period heading into the trip to Ibrox, though, with Queen's Park recording just one triumph in their last five matches across all competitions, alongside two defeats and two penalty losses.

Rangers Scottish Cup form:

W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W L D W

Queen's Park Scottish Cup form:

W D

Queen's Park form (all competitions):

W D L D W L

Team News

Rangers are unable to call upon Bailey Rice, Connor Baron and Derek Cornelius for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Rohl could heavily rotate his starting team for the game against the Championship opponents, meaning the likes of Liam Kelly, Max Aarons and Nedim Bajrami could start.

Meanwhile, Drozd, who scored the winner in this fixture in 2024-25, is Queen's Park's top scorer with four goals in the league this term, and the attacking midfielder will be looked upon to make the difference once again here.

Elsewhere, Crighton could return to a similar starting side that secured a 2-1 victory over Arbroath at the end of January.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Kelly; Aarons, Djiga, Souttar, Meghoma; Chukwuani, Bajrami; Gassama, Naderi, Moore; Chermiti

Queen's Park possible starting lineup:

Ferrie; Pignatiello, Murray, Shiels, Fieldson; Longridge, MacGregor; Connolly, Drozd, Savoury; Smith

We say: Rangers 3-0 Queen's Park

Queen's Park may have pulled off a stunning victory in their last trip to Ibrox, but the Gers are enjoying a fantastic run of results under Rohl and should secure a commanding victory on Sunday.

