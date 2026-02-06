Arsenal transfer news: Gunners failed with 'last-ditch' midfielder offer in January

By Carter White | 06 Feb 2026 14:32

Arsenal reportedly tabelled a bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka during the final stages of the winter transfer window.

The Gunners - fresh from advancing into the final of the EFL Cup - return to Premier League action this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's men are preparing to welcome newly-promoted Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium for a top-flight clash.

The North Londoners are six points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after slip-ups from Manchester City and Aston Villa last weekend.

Arsenal are clearly the favourites to secure their first English crown since Arsene Wenger's boys did so over two decades ago.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Arsenal fail in Goretzka bid?

According to German outlet BILD, Arsenal are very active during the closing stages of the winter transfer window.

The report claims that the Gunners were interested in securing the services of Bayern Munich star Goretzka.

It is understood that Arteta's side tabelled a late offer for the talents of the 31-year-old before the February 2 deadline.

However, Goretzka opted to snub the advances of the Gunners, deciding to remain at the Allianz Arena until the end of the term.

The midfielder's contract expires in June, meaning that he will be able to secure a free transfer move elsewhere.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Solving the Merino issue

Arsenal's last-minute swoop for Goretzka was clearly in response to the recent fitness problem suffered by Mikel Merino.

The Spanish midfielder has picked up a foot injury which could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

As a result, Arteta was keen to bolster his engine room, with the Gunners also linked to Newcastle United hero Sandro Tonali.