Robert Lewandowski future: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reacts to suggestions of new contract for veteran striker

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that no decision has been made on the future of Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire this summer, and it had been thought that he would be released at the end of the season.

However, there has been recent speculation surrounding a potential fresh deal at Barcelona, with the club thought to be considering handing him a new contract on reduced terms.

Flick was questioned on the situation during his press conference on Friday.

The German was coy when it came to the future of Lewandowski, with no decision having been made at this stage of proceedings.

"Of course we’ve talked about this situation, but it’s not the end of the season. I don’t know what will happen. I know he wants to play a bit more, get more minutes; he’s in good form," Flick told reporters.

“He loves playing for Barca, I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season. We don’t know what will happen with the club. We’ll find out in the future.”

Lewandowski has again been an important contributor for Barcelona this season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The striker has scored nine goals and registered two assists in 17 La Liga outings, while he has managed two goals and one assist in seven Champions League appearances.

Ferran Torres has become Barcelona's starting striker, and it was suggested towards the end of last year that the decision had been made for Lewandowski to leave.

However, the attacker is viewed to be an important figure both on and off the field, and the veteran has demonstrated this season that he is still a force at the highest level.

Lewandowski is again set to be involved when Barcelona continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

However, Raphinha will not feature due to a groin issue, while Gavi, Pedri and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined for the Catalan giants.