Barcelona vs. Mallorca: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team in La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 15:50 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 15:51

Barcelona are expected to be without the services of key attacker Raphinha for Saturday's La Liga contest with Mallorca at Camp Nou.

Raphinha was absent against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday evening due to a groin issue, and the Brazilian is again set to miss out this weekend.

Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee) and Pedri (hamstring) will also be missing on Saturday, but Barcelona have no fresh issues.

There will be changes from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Albacete, and it is possible that head coach Hansi Flick could name the same midfield that started against Elche.

Frenkie de Jong may therefore be joined by Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez, with Eric Garcia featuring in the middle of the defence alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres are set to operate in the final third of the field, while the experienced absence of Raphinha could open the door for Marcus Rashford to start.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Rashford's future, but a permanent deal for the on-loan Manchester United attacker is expected to be completed this summer.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Olmo, De Jong, Fermin; Yamal, Torres, Rashford