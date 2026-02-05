Barcelona transfer news: Ins, outs and extensions - Nine tasks awaiting Deco ahead of summer window

By Axel Clody | 05 Feb 2026 09:08

Barcelona's January transfer window ended as expected: without major surprises. The real work is planned for next summer, with 9 tasks already awaiting sporting director Deco.

In January, there were no unexpected transfers or departures at FC Barcelona. Only Dro Fernandez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen left the club, while Joao Cancelo arrived at the Blaugrana.

Now, sporting director Deco is analysing the decisions he will need to make for Barcelona's future. As Sport report, one of the main challenges facing the Blaugrana is strengthening the squad while ensuring the club complies with the 1+1 salary cap rule.

Goalkeeper hierarchy to be clarified

© Iconsport

One of Barcelona's main tasks is to resolve the goalkeeping situation. The club now have Joan Garcia as their number one, but they must decide who will be his primary backup.

The Blaugrana will therefore need to determine the future of several players. Szczesny, for example, could see his contract renewed, while some loan goalkeepers could return.

Inaki Pena still has a year left on his contract and is having a good season at Elche, while Ter Stegen is on loan at Girona. However, the German goalkeeper's injury could see him return to Barcelona earlier. Additionally, youngsters such as Yaakobishvili, on loan at FC Andorra, are also seeking opportunities in the first team.

Ronald Araujo's uncertain future

© Imago

Another issue Deco will need to resolve is the future of centre-back Ronald Araujo. The versatile defender, who has recovered from injury, has gradually regained playing time in the squad but is no longer an undisputed starter.

The Catalan club will monitor the player's progress until the end of the season before making the best decision regarding his future. So far, Araujo has not shown any signs of wanting to leave, but no scenario can be ruled out.

Back after a difficult spell mentally, the Uruguayan is under contract until 2031 and any potential departure would force the Blaugrana to enter the market for a replacement.

Christensen extension on the table

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Another matter requiring Barcelona's attention is the extension of Christensen, whose contract expires in June.

The Dane is highly valued by the coaching staff, but his future remains in the balance. The club have offered him an additional year following his latest injury, but the centre-back will need to accept a pay cut.

What future for Cancelo?

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

FC Barcelona confirmed the return of Joao Cancelo this winter. The Portuguese immediately racked up minutes and has become a real wildcard in the wide areas.

However, his performances between now and the end of the season will be decisive in determining whether Barcelona keep him or not.

Additionally, the club will need to adjust the player's salary and attempt to secure his release from Al-Hilal, given that the player is on loan until the end of the season.

And Lewandowski?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Lewandowski is another player causing concern at Barcelona. The player has set an April deadline to decide his future and could leave on a free transfer.

The Catalan club would be willing to extend the Pole's contract, but only for one year with a reduced salary and a more secondary role within the squad. This is why his continued stay is very uncertain, while his departure would free up wage bill space for new signings.

Will Rashford be signed permanently?

© Imago / Revierfoto

Marcus Rashford arrived almost as a last resort during the summer window, but he managed to adapt easily and has become a key figure in Hansi Flick's team. FC Barcelona want to keep the Englishman, on loan from Manchester United, but the deal must be financially viable.

The asking price for the player's transfer is set at £25.4m (€30m) and his salary would need to be significantly reduced. Barcelona are studying formulas to make the transfer possible and are analysing the options, while Rashford wishes to remain in Catalonia.

Ferran Torres extension

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Another extension on the agenda at Barcelona is that of Ferran Torres. The player will enter the final year of his contract in June and the club's plan is to keep him. Changes would only occur if Lewandowski extends his stay.

Ferran is one of the club's goalscorers and wishes to remain in the squad. Deco is working on an extension offer and is awaiting a response from the player.

Two priority positions to strengthen

© Iconsport

Both Flick and Deco are well aware of the positions that need strengthening. The club are prioritising the arrival of a world-class striker and a centre-back, preferably left-footed. The idea is that both arrive to take up undisputed starting roles.

Barcelona estimate that these arrivals should cost over £127m (€150m) and the available budget will depend on player sales. Everything will hinge on financial balance, but names such as Julian Alvarez and Bastoni represent tempting options.

Hansi Flick to be extended?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Head coach Hansi Flick is another matter Deco will need to address. The German tactician is under contract until 2027 and the plan is to extend his deal by an additional season.

The coach is aware of this and knows it is not the priority at present, even though he understands the club's desire to keep him on.

As such, both parties have decided to put the matter on hold until the club's presidential elections. Flick is satisfied with the project and believes strongly in the squad's potential.