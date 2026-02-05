Man United lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 10:04

Manchester United could be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

While Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined with respective thigh and back injuries, Mason Mount recently picked up a knock in training and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

After steering the Red Devils to three successive wins over Arsenal, Man City and Fulham, most recently beating the latter 3-2 last weekend, interim head coach Michael Carrick is expected to stick with his winning formula and not make wholesale changes to his starting lineup.

A back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Senne Lammens, while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo link arms in centre-midfield.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has registered more assists than any other Premier League player so this season, with his 12 also his joint-best tally in a single campaign (level with 2020-21). The playmaker is expected to continue in an advanced central role behind Bryan Mbeumo up front.

Benjamin Sesko will be pushing for a recall after netting a 94th-minute winner against Fulham, but Carrick will likely continue with Mbeumo down the middle, with Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha providing support in attack from out wide - the latter has been involved in four goals in his last five top-flight appearances (three goals, one assist).

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for this contest