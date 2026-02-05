Casemiro future: What next for in-form Man United midfielder?

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 09:40

Los Angeles Galaxy are reportedly in the running to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Casemiro has been an excellent performer for the Red Devils of late, but the decision has been made to release him this summer.

The 33-year-old's recent form had led to suggestions that Man United could decide to reverse their decision and hand the experienced midfielder another new deal, but it is understood that will not be the case, with the Brazilian set to move on.

Casemiro's form of late means that he will not be short of interest, and according to the Daily Mail, LA Galaxy are considering a move for the South American.

© Imago

LA Galaxy 'eyeing' summer move for Casemiro

The report claims that the MLS outfit are currently determining whether it would be possible to sign Casemiro under the designated player rule.

LA Galaxy currently have Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil as their three designated players, but a long-term injury for the former could see him placed on the season-ending injury list, potentially opening up a designated player slot.

Casemiro is also believed to have interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal said to be among the clubs keen on his services.

The midfielder is again expected to be in the starting side when Man United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Casemiro was in excellent form for the Red Devils against Fulham last time out, scoring and providing an assist, as Michael Carrick's side recorded a 3-2 win.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Casemiro has been excellent for Man United of late

Man United lost control of the midfield when Casemiro was substituted, and the club will have a big job on their hands to replace the ex-Real Madrid star this summer.

Casemiro made the move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 148 occasions, scoring 22 times and registering 14 assists.

The midfielder's full focus will be on helping Man United to qualify for next season's Champions League, and three straight wins has moved the team into a strong position.

Carrick's team are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and two clear of Liverpool in sixth.