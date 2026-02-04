Ruben Neves future: Major update as Premier League clubs learn whether Portuguese star will be available in summer

By Darren Plant | 04 Feb 2026 17:50

Premier League clubs have learned whether they will be able to sign Ruben Neves during the summer transfer window.

In 2023, Neves made the decision to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers in order to sign for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international has proven to be a revelation in the Middle-East, contributing 18 goals and 30 assists from his 115 appearances.

Although Neves has played his part in four pieces of silverware being won by Al-Hilal in his two-and-a-half years at the club, speculation has persisted with regards to an eventual return to Europe.

At the turn of the year, Neves had less than six months remaining on his terms, naturally leading to interest from the Premier League.

Neves makes Al-Hilal decision

Manchester United and Newcastle United have been continually linked with the 28-year-old, while Arsenal have also been credited with an interest.

Nevertheless, Al-Hilal announced on Wednesday that they had agreed a new long-term contract with Neves.

A ceremony & a message ??



pic.twitter.com/DyP5yFrWC7 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) February 4, 2026

The former Porto youngster has penned a three-year extension in a move that keeps him tied to Al-Hilal until 2029.

Neves' decision comes at a time when Al-Hilal have just completed the signing of Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, much to the annoyance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Major deal for Saudi Pro League

When Ronaldo has seemingly gone on strike at Al-Nassr and N'Golo Kante is joining Fenerbahce, the Saudi Pro League needed a positive development

While Neves will never be the biggest star in the league, his show of commitment is a major plus for both Al-Hilal and the division in general.

The likes of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah remain on the league's radar ahead of the summer.

With Ronaldo turning 41 years of age on Thursday, the Saudi Pro League could do with one of those approaches paying off in order to add more star-power.