Preview: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 01 Feb 2026 01:38

Al-Hilal will go out in search of their first win in three fixtures when they host third-placed Al-Ahli in a round 20 Saudi Pro League fixture.

The Blue Power remain unbeaten this term, but their lead over Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli has been cut to three points, and a win for the visitors will take them level on points with the hosts.

Match preview

Al-Hilal are experiencing a dip in form, having recorded two draws in their last couple of league fixtures, giving the chasing pack a realistic chance of catching up with Simone Inzaghi’s team.

The hosts faced Al-Riyadh in a gameweek 18 fixture, and it looked like it was going to be another routine victory, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw before they fought back to preserve their unbeaten run against Al-Qadsiah with a 2-2 stalemate in their last outing.

With their lead cut down to three points and facing one of their rivals for the 2025-26 title, the Blue Waves will be desperate to maintain their narrow lead at the top of the table.

Nevertheless, the fans will view their struggles in the last two games as a temporary setback, and this encounter provides them with an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Playing in front of their fans, Inzaghi’s men remain unbeaten in their last 16 fixtures (W15, D1) in their stomping ground, and that will give them some level of confidence as they look to keep their title rivals at bay.

Elsewhere, Al-Ahli will feel that they have a decent chance to throw the title race wide open when they clash with the leaders on Monday.

The Royals will be confident of leaving Riyadh with a positive result, considering that they held their own in a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors are also in fine fettle as they have won nine of their last 10 matches (L1) across all competitions.

Mathias Jaissle’s team are also enjoying a good run away from home, winning eight of their last nine games on the road and losing only to Al-Fateh during that run.

Another positive going for them is that they have the best defence in the Saudi top division, having been breached only 12 times so far.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

D

D

Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Since Yassine Bounou returned from representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, he has taken back his spot in goal for the hosts, so he is more than likely to be named as the starting goalkeeper on Monday.

Pablo Marí has been a mainstay in the heart of defence since crossing over from Italy, and he should form the central defence pair with Hassan Altambakti.

Marcos Leonardo, who is their top scorer with nine strikes, was a substitute in their last match, but he could be restored to the starting XI to partner with Darwin Nunez in attack.

For the visitors, Abdullah Otayf is a long-term absentee, and he is not expected to be in consideration for this fixture.

Edouard Mendy has reclaimed his spot in goal after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations, so the former Chelsea goalkeeper should be in the starting team.

Up front, English forward Ivan Toney, who has scored 18 times for his employers in the current campaign, should lead the line, with support from Enzo Millot and Riyad Mahrez.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Al Yami, Tambakti, Mari, Hernandez; Kanno, Nevez, Milinkovic-Savic, Al Dawsari; Malcolm, Leonardo

Al-Ahli possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Galeno, Ibanez, Hamidou, Abdulrahman; Atangana, Kessie, Al Johani; Millot, Toney, Mahrez

We say: Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Ahli



This fixture is one on a knife-edge, and considering what seems to be a recent slump in form for Al-Hilal, the visitors will back themselves to come away with a positive result, and we reckon this could end in a 2-2 draw.

