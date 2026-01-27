Preview: Al Quadisiya vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 27 Jan 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 19:46

Al-Qadsiah will host the Saudi Pro League front-runners, Al-Hilal, in a Matchday 19 fixture at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar on Thursday.

The hosts are fourth in the table, and they have a chance to move into the top three places with a positive result this weekend, while the visitors will aim to maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Match preview

Al-Qadsiah claimed a 3-1 victory over Al-Najma in the previous round of the Saudi Pro League to record their 12th win of the 2025-26 season.

That win extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the top division (W7, D1), with those victories coming in their last seven league fixtures.

With the leaders coming to town, the Pride of the Eastern Province will face a stern test, putting their seven-game winning streak on the line on Thursday.

That said, the home fans will be fairly confident of their chances of earning yet another win ahead of this fixture, considering their almost impeccable home form, which has seen them win seven of their nine matches, with the other two ending in draws.

Additionally, their attacking record has been impressive, with 21 of their 41 strikes in the Saudi top flight recorded in front of their fans, and that will give them some measure of confidence heading into this contest.

Elsewhere, Al-Hilal suffered a blip in their last outing, with a surprise 1-1 draw against Al-Riyadh, who sit at the bottom of the table.

That outcome ended their 21-game winning run across all competitions, but they remain unbeaten after 22 successive fixtures, and the away side still maintains their lead at the top of the standings.

The last time these two sides met in August, the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate, and the Blue Waves will be looking to return to winning ways, with Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr right on their heels in the race for the title.

Nevertheless, the away record of the visitors is outstanding, having recorded 14 wins and two draws across all competitions so far.

However, the visitors will be banking on their good form and their impressive head-to-head record against the hosts in their search for yet another victory on Thursday.

Al Quadisiya Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Al-Qadsiah squad are devoid of injuries, and they will enter Thursday’s contest with a very healthy contingent.

Belgian Koen Casteels has locked down the goalkeeping spot, and he should get the nod to start between the sticks again.

Ahead of Casteels, Jehad Thakri, Nacho Fernandez and Yasser Al-Shahrani should form the defensive trio in front of the Belgian.

Al-Hilal also have a clean bill of health, but they have a few players who are on the verge of being suspended should they get booked on Thursday.

Theo Hernandez and Ruben Neves are just one booking away from being suspended, but they are both expected to be named in the starting XI.

In attack, Marcos Leonardo and Darwin Nunez should form the attacking duo for the visiting side.

Al Quadisiya possible starting lineup:

Casteels; Nacho, Thakri, Fernandez, Al Shahrani; Weigl; Al Shamat, Nandez, Al Juwayr, Baah; Quinones, Al Salem

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Al Rubaie; Al Yami, Tambakti, Mari, Hernandez; Malcom, Milinkovic-Savic, Al Dawsari, Ruben Neves, Marcos Leonardo, Nunez

We say: Al Quadisiya 1-2 Al-Hilal



Simone Inzaghi and his team are smarting from a surprise 1-1 draw against Al-Riyadh, and they will be desperate to provide a response on Thursday.

That said, Al-Qadsiah are an upgrade over their last opponents, and this will be a tougher test, but the visitors are still good value for a 2-1 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.