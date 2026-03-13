Yoane Wissa: Newcastle striker set “challenge” by Eddie Howe as he bids to ‘make up for lost time’

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 21:20 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 21:22

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has made his feelings clear on what Yoane Wissa needs to do to become a first-team regular at St James’ Park.

The 29-year-old was signed by the Magpies for a reported £55m last summer after scoring 19 Premier League goals for Brentford in the 2024-2025 campaign.

However, Wissa sustained a serious knee injury on international duty with DR Congo in September last year, shortly after his arrival at Newcastle, and he had to wait until December to make his debut for the club.

Wissa has since been in and out of Howe’s side, starting just four of his 12 Premier League appearances, while he has found the net only three times in 21 matches across all competitions for Newcastle.

Last month, Wissa was dealing with a fresh knock to his knee that forced him to miss three games, but Howe has confirmed that the striker is back fit and available for selection.

© Imago

‘Wissa has got to perform,’ says Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle’s No.9 has watched on as an unused substitute in the last two matches - a 2-1 Premier League win over Man United and a 1-1 first-leg draw with Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

Anthony Gordon and William Osula have both been preferred to lead the line for the Magpies in recent games over Wissa and fellow summer signing Nick Woltemade, with competition for places growing now that Howe is welcoming players back from injury or illness.

Speaking about Wissa and his current situation at Newcastle ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, Howe told reporters: "Yoane is fit. Fitter, probably, than at any stage in his time with us.

"He's done a lot of work behind the scenes. He's making up for lost time in that respect. He's training with the group whenever we train and no injury concerns at all.

"The challenge for Yoane is, when introduced and on the pitch, he's got to perform. That will be the same for every player in the squad, then I have to pick who I think is best for the job.”

© Imago / Focus Images

Wissa included in DR Congo squad for crucial World Cup qualifier

Wissa will hope to be given first-team opportunities at Newcastle before representing DR Congo during the international break at the end of this month, after receiving his first call-up since returning from injury.

The striker opted against representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations between December and January, in order to focus on building up his fitness at Newcastle and gain minutes at club level.

DR Congo will soon be bidding to become the 10th African country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, as they will face either Jamaica or New Caledonia in an intercontinental playoff on March 26.

Wissa has earned 35 international caps for DR Congo since and including his debut in 2020, scoring eight goals.