Manchester United transfer news: Midfield target's new contract 'confirmed' as summer struggle approaches

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 19:59 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 20:57

Ruben Neves is set to sign a new deal with Al-Hilal in a blow to Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, and they will hope to claim a third consecutive win.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has performed well in the dugout, overseeing wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, with the reintroduction of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo a key reason for their resurgence.

However, it remains to be seen if the club's current options in the middle of the pitch will be enough to secure a top-four finish.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari has claimed that reported target Neves has agreed to a three-year contract extension to stay at Al-Hilal.

Man United midfield targets: Who should they sign?

It has been well established that United have held interest in Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, but only bringing in one marquee signing in the summer would be risky.

Casemiro has confirmed that he will leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, and his exit means the only senior midfielders at the club next term will be Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as things stand.

The Red Devils have also been linked with James Garner, but he has signed a new deal with Everton, and it is not clear if he will be available in the summer.

If the club could also bring in one of Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson, their squad would be in a strong position ahead of 2026-27, though that may be dependent on securing Champions League football this season.

What do Manchester United need in the January transfer window?

While there is an urgent need to reinforce in midfield, the club arguably also need to make several additions elsewhere in the team.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been the club's best player yet again this term, but he is 31 and has strongly been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Centre-back Harry Maguire looks set to leave for free at the end of the season, while Luke Shaw is 30 and has frequently picked up injuries during his time at Old Trafford.

United may need to make more than one addition in defence, and if Fernandes leaves, they will have to find ways of replacing his creative impact.