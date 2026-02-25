Preview: Al Shabab vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 25 Feb 2026 13:04

Al-Shabab will welcome Al-Hilal to the SHG Arena on Friday evening for a Saudi Pro League clash, with both sides aiming to strengthen their respective positions in the table.

The White Lions are looking to build momentum after a mixed campaign, while the Blue Waves arrive as one of the league’s most consistent sides and remain firmly in the title race.

Match preview

Al-Shabab have endured a difficult season and currently sit 12th in the Saudi Pro League standings, having amassed 25 points from 23 matches.

The White Lions have recorded six wins, seven draws and 10 defeats, while scoring 27 goals and conceding 33, highlighting their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Despite their inconsistent campaign, recent performances suggest signs of improvement, with three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory over Al-Riyadh, a result that will boost confidence as they prepare to face one of the division’s strongest sides.

Noureddine Zekri’s men have shown a tendency to rely on counter-attacking football, looking to exploit spaces left by opposition teams, but their lack of defensive solidity has often cost them.

They have scored nine goals in their last five matches, but defensive lapses remain a concern, particularly as they have conceded the most penalties in the league this season.

At home, Al-Shabab have struggled to turn the SHG Arena into a fortress, recording four wins, three draws and four defeats, and they will need a much-improved performance to challenge their high-flying opponents.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ali Issa

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, arrive in far stronger form and currently occupy third place in the table with 55 points, maintaining their unbeaten record this season.

The Blue Waves have secured 16 wins and seven draws, scoring 57 goals and conceding just 20, underlining their quality at both ends of the pitch.

However, their recent results suggest a slight dip in momentum, with two wins and three draws from their last five matches, indicating they have not been at their dominant best in recent weeks.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun, a result that may serve as a warning as they look to keep pace in the title race.

Simone Inzaghi has built a well-balanced side capable of controlling possession while remaining dangerous in attacking transitions, making them one of the most complete teams in the division.

Their away form has been particularly impressive, with seven wins and four draws on the road, and they will be confident of extending that record against an inconsistent Al-Shabab side.

Recent meetings between the two teams further favour Al-Hilal, with the Blue Waves winning four of their last five encounters, while Al-Shabab have failed to register a victory in that period, alongside one draw.

Al Shabab Saudi Pro League form:

WWLLWW

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

DDWWDD

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

WDWWDD

Team News

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al-Shabab will be without Mohammed Harbush, who remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury sustained in December.

The White Lions are expected to rely on Abderrazak Hamdallah to lead the line, with Yannick Carrasco providing attacking support from wide areas.

In midfield, Yacine Adli and Vincent Sierro are likely to provide balance, while Josh Brownhill could operate in a more advanced role.

Defensively, Wesley Hoedt is expected to marshal the backline, with Marcelo Grohe continuing in goal.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will be without Hamad Al-Yami, who is sidelined with a kneecap injury sustained in their last outing, while Karim Benzema is also unavailable due to a muscle problem.

Yusuf Akcicek is also unlikely to feature as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Yassine Bounou is expected to start in goal, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Hassan Al-Tambakti forming the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mohammed Kanno should retain their places, while Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom provide attacking support.

Al Shabab possible starting lineup:

Grohe; Al-Thani, Hoedt, Al-Bulaihi, Yaslam; Adli, Sierro; Al-Hammami, Brownhill, Carrasco; Hamdallah

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Al-Harbi, Koulibaly, Al-Tambakti, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Kanno; Al-Dawsari, Malcom; Leonardo

We say: Al Shabab 1-2 Al-Hilal

While Al-Shabab have shown signs of progress, they may struggle to match the overall quality and control that Al-Hilal bring.

The visitors’ superior quality, depth and unbeaten record make them favourites, and the Blue Waves should have enough to edge a closely fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.