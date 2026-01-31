Fulham news: Raul Jimenez’s ‘preference’ revealed amid contract uncertainty

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 22:24

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez is reportedly determined to continue his career in Europe despite being linked with his former side, Club America.

Jimenez has scored 27 goals in 99 competitive matches since he joined Fulham from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023.

The striker is set to turn 35 in May, but he remains a regular fixture in the Fulham side, having started 18 of his 22 top-flight appearances this term.

However, it is unclear whether he will still be at Craven Cottage next season, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

© Imago / Focus Images

Jimenez keen to continue career in Europe

Jimenez has long been linked with a return to Mexican side Club America, where he made over 103 appearances after working his way through the club’s youth system.

However, Club America’s hopes of securing Jimenez’s future this summer could depend on Fulham’s European bid.

According to journalist Ruben Rodriguez, the 34-year-old will look to extend his stay at Craven Cottage if Fulham secure European football for next season, particularly the Europa League or Champions League.

The report claims that Jimenez’s current preference is to continue his playing career in Europe despite being keen to finish his career with Club America.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How likely is European qualification?

Fulham have not played in UEFA competition since 2011-12, but they are currently in a strong position to clinch some form of European football for the 2026-27 campaign.

Having collected 34 points from 23 games, the Cottagers are sitting in seventh spot and six points adrift of the top four ahead of Sunday's meeting with Manchester United.

Fulham's European bid could receive a boost if the Premier League receive an extra Champions League place like last season.

That would increase their chances of being a surprise qualifier for UEFA's elite club competition, while it could also knock the other European places down a place, depending on the winners of the domestic cups.

That said, Marco Silva will be aware that a poor run of form between now and the end of the season could see his team drop out of contention altogether.