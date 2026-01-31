Fulham out to achieve unbeaten feat for first time in 22 years in Man Utd Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 19:53 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 19:55

Fulham will have the chance to achieve an unbeaten feat for the first time since the 2003-04 season when they face Manchester United in Sunday’s away meeting at Old Trafford.

The Cottagers are sitting in seventh spot and just four points adrift of fourth-placed Man United after losing just one of their last eight Premier League matches (W5, D2).

Fulham came from a goal down to claim a narrow 2-1 victory in their most recent outing against Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage.

They will now be looking to condemn Michael Carrick to the first defeat of his interim spell as Man United head coach.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fulham out to achieve unbeaten feat

The visitors also have the chance to avoid defeat in two games against Man United in the same Premier League season for the first time in 22 years.

The Cottagers have that opportunity after playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in August.

Fulham took four points from their two top-flight meetings with the Red Devils in 2003-04, including a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in October 2003.

Chris Coleman’s side followed that result with a 1-1 draw in the return fixture, which saw Luis Boa Morte cancel out a goal from Louis Saha, who had left Fulham for Man United in January 2004.

© Imago / Sportimage

Fulham's record at Old Trafford

Fulham have found wins hard to come by at Old Trafford, having won just one of their last 15 away league meetings with Man United.

That victory took place in February 2024 when Alex Iwobi netted a 97th-minute winner in a 2-1 success.

The Cottagers can at least take encouragement from the fact that they have avoided defeat in three of their last five visits to the Theatre of Dreams.

Harry Wilson could be crucial to Fulham's hopes of a positive result, having registered six goals and four assists in his last 10 Premier League appearances.