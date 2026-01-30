Preview: Manchester United vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 10:18 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 10:41

One victory away from equalling Ruben Amorim's longest Premier League winning streak, Michael Carrick and his reinvigorated Manchester United side host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils' resurgence continued with a tremendous 3-2 win at leaders Arsenal last weekend, while the Cottagers enhanced their European credentials with a 2-1 success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Match preview

A penny for Amorim's thoughts as the Portuguese's successor - be it temporary or indeed permanent - took down both Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of two Premier League gameweeks, and in some fashion too.

Man Utd's 2-0 derby success preceded a five-goal extravaganza at the Emirates, where Bryan Mbeumo's finish, Patrick Dorgu's thunderbolt and Matheus Cunha's wonder strike condemned Arsenal to their first home loss of the season in any competition.

Doing his prospects of a long-term contract no harm whatsoever, Carrick is the first manager since February 2010 to mastermind back-to-back wins against the teams starting the day in the top two of the Premier League table, in which Man Utd are now in control of the race for fourth place.

The Red Devils hold a one-point advantage over Chelsea and two-point lead over Liverpool ahead of gameweek 24, thanks to their applaudable six-game unbeaten run in the division - the longest of any team in the top flight as things stand.

The hosts' attacking spending spree in the summer is paying dividends as far as goals are concerned, as Man Utd have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League games, while also conceding just one in their last three at the Theatre of Dreams.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Carrick has already passed two of the toughest tests imaginable since taking the reins for a second time, but another challenging assignment now awaits the Englishman, whose opposite number Marco Silva is dreaming the European dream with Fulham.

Consistently inconsistent in the first half of the season - winning and losing nine games apiece from August 28 to December 17 - the Cottagers have since been beaten in just one of their last eight contests in all tournaments, coming up trumps on five occasions.

Not for the first and probably not for the last time this season, Harry Wilson was the hero for Fulham last time out, when his last-gasp free kick propelled the West London club to a dramatic 2-1 comeback success over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Currently sitting seventh in the standings and just four points off the top four, the Cottagers also have a resurgence on the road to thank for their pleasing ranking, taking 10 points from their last five Premier League away games after earning just one from their first six in 2025-26.

Silva's side also stifled Man Utd in a 1-1 Craven Cottage draw earlier this season, and they only have to go back to February 2024 for their last league win at Old Trafford, albeit that representing their only top-flight victory at the Theatre of Dreams from their last 20 attempts.

Manchester United Premier League form:

W

D

D

D

W

W

Manchester United form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

W

W

Fulham Premier League form:

W

D

D

W

L

W

Fulham form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / APL

Man Utd defender-turned-attacker Dorgu experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows against Arsenal; after scoring a goal-of-the-season contender, the Dane suffered a serious hamstring issue that will reportedly sideline him for 10 weeks.

Dorgu's loss will be either Cunha or Benjamin Sesko's gain, but the former should be given the nod - either out wide or up top with Bryan Mbeumo on the left - after his sensational winner in North London.

However, Dorgu is one of just three fitness concerns for the Red Devils alongside Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Joshua Zirkzee (unspecified), neither of whom are likely to force their way into the XI regardless.

On Fulham's end, Silva could welcome right-back Kenny Tete back from a thigh problem this weekend, but Rodrigo Muniz and Sasa Lukic are expected to be out a little while longer with their issues in the same area.

Nigeria trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze have all been reintegrated following the Africa Cup of Nations, and latter will have his eye on Kevin's spot in the first XI after scoring Fulham's equaliser off the bench against Brighton.

Chukwueze for Kevin could be part of a double change on the left for Fulham, as Antonee Robinson lasted just 59 minutes last weekend and is at risk of being usurped by Ryan Sessegnon.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Dorgu's devastating blow should not prove fatal for a revitalised Man Utd, who have high-profile attacking options in abundance and are playing with both freedom and flair under the forward-thinking Carrick.

Fulham will no doubt put up a good fight, but the Cottagers have not kept a clean sheet for six games and should be the victims of the Red Devils' third straight success.

