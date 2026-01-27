Man Utd injury news: Red Devils receive worrying Patrick Dorgu fitness update with injury timeline 'revealed'

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 17:42

Manchester United hero Patrick Dorgu is reportedly expected to be sidelined for the next 10 weeks with a hamstring issue.

The 21-year-old picked up the problem on Sunday afternoon, when the Red Devils secured a dramatic 3-2 success at the home of title-chasing Arsenal.

Dorgu was amongst the goals in North London, exchanging a few passes with captain Bruno Fernandes before unleashing a sensational half-volley past David Raya.

Arsenal would go on to equalise soon after but it was the visitors who enjoyed the last laugh late on, when Matheus Cunha curled home the winning goal.

Since the arrival of Michael Carrick as interim head coach, Man Utd have won back-to-back matches and are in the driving seat in the race for Champions League qualification.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd suffer major Dorgu blow following Arsenal win?

According to The Athletic, Manchester United suffered a major injury blow during the high-profile success over Arsenal on the weekend at the Emirates.

The report claims that Dorgu has picked up a hamstring injury, with the Danish wide man forced off after 81 minutes of the contest in North London.

It is understood that the 21-year-old is likely to be sidelined for the next 10 weeks, although a definite timeline for his recovery is yet to be laid out.

That period of absence would mean that Dorgu misses United's eight upcoming matches, including home clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The former Lecce man could be targeting a return after the March international break when Carrick's side welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford on April 11.

© Imago / Sportimage

Change of fortunes for Dorgu

Under the reign of former head coach Ruben Amorim, Dorgu was utilised solely as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 system, in which he seemed to struggle at times.

The youngster has been a revelation further up the pitch in recent times, though, scoring in back-to-back Premier League matches against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Just as his Man United career was lifting off, Dorgu has suffered a cruel hamstring-related blow, joining centre-back Matthijs De Ligt in the medical room.