Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot January update as he comments on "speculation" Reds could make a signing

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 02:11

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool are looking to make additions in the closing hours of the January transfer window.

The Reds earned Premier League relief on Saturday, beating Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield, their first top-flight win in six games.

While the triumph was impressive, the Merseysiders are only fifth in the table, and they could end matchweek 24 in sixth place if Manchester United beat Fulham on Sunday.

Fans are keen for the club to strengthen before the closure of the winter window on February 2, and Slot indicated that the Reds are trying, telling reporters: "In the last 48 to 72 hours there has been a lot of speculation always around us.

"We are trying to look to strengthen the squad. I don't know exactly what is going on in this moment of time but we prefer to strengthen the squad not weaken it. Let's see what the upcoming 48 hours will bring."

Liverpool have so far resisted delving into the transfer market, with the club having spent in the region of £450m in the summer.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Who should Liverpool sign before deadline day?

Any fee that Liverpool pay for a permanent signing would likely be inflated due to the limited time that clubs would have to replace their star talents.

It would be understandable if Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton was of interest to the Reds, but with the Eagles still in the Conference League, selling arguably their best player could prove catastrophic.

With injuries in defence to right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, a short-term deal for a defender could be sensible.

The club have been linked with Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in recent days, though he is also currently sidelined due to injury.

Perhaps signing a centre-back such as Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes would allow Joe Gomez to be used more often on the right side of defence until Frimpong returns from injury.

© Imago / APL

Why Liverpool are set for another expensive summer

Without factoring in inflation, Liverpool broke the record for the most amount spent in a single summer in 2025, but they may be set for another high-spending window.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate looks likely to leave in the summer once his contract expires, as does left-back Andrew Robertson.

Bringing in a midfield addition is a necessity, and the club may need at least two if Curtis Jones leaves, as has been rumoured in recent days.

A Mohamed Salah exit to the Saudi Pro League is a strong possibility, and there is an argument that the Reds would then need a starting winger for both flanks.

Though many fans thought summer 2025 was a one-off, 2026 could be similarly transformative.