Liverpool transfer news: 'Direct talks' prompt firm Reds' response over midfielder's future

Liverpool are believed to have no plans to sell one of their star midfielders following late interest from a European giant.

Arne Slot’s men sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, with the Reds hosting Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday.

While the acquisitions of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer have contributed to a low-key January, the Merseyside giants are believed to have no interest in entertaining offers for any of their key players in the winter window.

That reported stance means the Reds will disregard Inter Milan’s rumoured interest in Curtis Jones, who was said to have been in talks with the Nerazzurri.

Liverpool have ‘no plans’ to sell Curtis Jones

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool do not intend to let midfielder Curtis Jones leave before the winter transfer deadline.

Despite only making 10 league starts across his 20 appearances in all competitions, the 25-year-old’s consistent presence in the squad under Slot highlights his broader importance to the team.

While Italian giants Inter have been heavily linked with a potential loan move for the versatile midfielder, the Reds are understood to be unwilling to sanction his exit.

Jones remains an integral part of the first-team setup at Anfield and is viewed as a key component of the club’s midfield rotation for the second half of the season.

Jones remains central to Slot’s long-term tactical vision

Although observers expect Jones to stay, it remains to be seen whether any late proposals could test Liverpool’s resolve as the 2 February deadline approaches.

Tottenham Hotspur were previously understood to have considered a move for the Scouser earlier in the window, before they successfully secured the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid.

The Lilywhites’ acquisition of Gallagher has likely cooled their interest in the Liverpool man, but ongoing speculation from Serie A has necessitated the club’s firm stance.

Jones has earned praise for his technical proficiency and his ability to retain possession under pressure, qualities that Slot values highly in his central engine room.