Marco Silva hails "very, very good" Oscar Bobb signing - but Fulham fans may have to wait for debut

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 17:22 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 17:38

Fulham manager Marco Silva has expressed his delight at the signing of Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City.

The Cottagers have quickly snapped up Bobb's signature, just a couple of days after they sold Adama Traore to West Ham United.

Fulham are believed to have signed Bobb for £27m, with the agreement with Man City containing a 20% sell-on clause.

Silva could not hide his joy with Bobb's signing when he spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's away meeting with Manchester United.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham boss pleased with Traore replacement

“I am very pleased, definitely, because I think is a very, very good move from ourselves,” Silva told reporters on Friday.

“We, as a football club, since Adama left the club, or was coming close to leaving the club, I had some players in my mind, and we as a club had some players as targets.

“Oscar was one of them, for sure, he is a clear replacement for the player that left the football club, that was Adama. We signed Oscar, and it’s a great move from us.

“Very talented player, quality, individual quality as well. He needs more consistency in the game time, has to come here to show himself and to help the team, like the other forward players who are helping ourselves so far."

Bobb unlikely to feature in Man Utd clash

The Norway international is lacking match fitness, having been out of action since picking up an injury in Man City's EFL Cup win over Brentford on December 17.

Silva admitted that Sunday's trip to Old Trafford is "probably too soon", meaning fans will have to wait at least until the home clash with Everton on February 7 before they can see Bobb in action.

“Now it's a matter of us to work with him, to put him in the best physical condition he can be, because I'm sure that he's going to be a very good signing for the football club," Silva added.

When fully fit, Bobb will compete with Harry Wilson, Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze for a place in the Fulham side.